Lava Bold N1 Lite With 5,000mAh Battery Listed on Amazon Ahead of Launch: Price in India, Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 Lite may be available in Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold colourways.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 13:25 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Lava Bold N1 Lite is expected to join other handsets in the company's Bold N1 lineup

Highlights
  • Lava Bold N1 Lite is listed on Amazon at a price of Rs. 6,699
  • The phone features a 6.75-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate
  • It runs Android 15 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging
Lava Bold N1 Lite could be launched in India soon. The handset has been listed on an e-commerce platform ahead of any official announcement by the company. It is expected to arrive as the latest addition to the Lava Bold N1 series, which currently includes Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro models. As per the listing, the upcoming Lava Bold N1 Lite will debut with a 6.75-inch HD+ display, a 13-megapixel AI rear camera, 64GB of onboard storage, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Lava Bold N1 Lite Price in India (Expected)

Gadgets 360 discovered a listing of the Lava Bold N1 Lite on Amazon and it is priced at Rs. 6,699. However, the e-commerce giant is running a discount on the handset, and it is currently retailing at a lower price tag of Rs. 5,698.

The listing for the smartphone suggests it will come in two colourways — Crystal Blue and Crystal Gold. There is currently only one variant available on Amazon, and there is no mention of other RAM and storage variants.

Lava Bold N1 Lite Specifications (Expected)

As per the listing, the Lava Bold N1 Lite sports a 6.75-inch HD+ (720 x 1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and 269 PPI pixel density. There is a hole-punch cutout on the panel for the front selfie camera. The handset measures 165.0 x 76.0 x 9.0mm in terms of dimensions and tips the scales at 193g.

lava bold n1 lite ndtv Lava

Lava Bold N1 Lite listing on Amazon

 

The Lava Bold N1 Lite is listed with an unspecified UniSoc octa-core processor. It is coupled with 3GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. The RAM is virtually expandable to up to 6GB. The handset runs on Android 15.

In the camera department, the upcoming handset is listed with a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 13-megapixel primary camera and an unspecified secondary sensor. There is a 5-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. The Lava Bold N1 Lite is claimed to support video recording in up to 1080p resolution at 30fps.

For security, it has a fingerprint sensor and also supports face recognition. There is an anonymous call recording feature, which the company claims keeps conversations secure with smart protection features. Connectivity features on the Lava Bold N1 Lite include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port.

The handset is listed with an IP54 rating for protection against dust and water ingress. It has a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI)
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features
