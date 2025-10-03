OnePlus 15 is set to debut in China soon, with a global launch also on the cards. While the exact launch date is yet to be revealed, a new leak indicates that the OnePlus 15 will launch in international markets in the third week of November. The upcoming handset is already available to pre-order in China and will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Elite chipset. Meanwhile, OnePlus India has announced that its upcoming OxygenOS 16 skin will integrate Google's Gemini AI with its Plus Mind feature.

OnePlus 15 Launch Date (Expected)

Citing industry sources, 91Mobiles Hindi reports that the OnePlus 15 will launch globally on November 13, with the India launch likely happening on the same day. While OnePlus has officially confirmed a China launch for later this month, the exact date hasn't been revealed yet. Earlier rumours had hinted at an October 27 launch in China.

The OnePlus 15 will ship with the newly launched Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It will be available in a Sand Dune colourway with Android 16-based ColorOS 16 skin. The handset is confirmed to feature an OLED display with a 165Hz refresh rate. It is currently up for pre-reservations in China.

Separately, OnePlus India through an X post (formerly Twitter) has announced that OxygenOS 16 will feature integration with Google's Gemini AI models. This move will enable new on-device AI capabilities, including the ability for the Gemini assistant to access user saved content from the Mind Space hub with the company's Plus Mind feature.

OnePlus posted this update with tagline “Your planner, assistant, and manager – all in one,” highlighting AI's role in simplifying daily tasks. OnePlus also demonstrated how a user could ask Gemini to plan a five-day trip to Paris by taking relevant details directly from the Mind Space app.

The teaser showcases how Gemini might be able to access and utilise content stored using the Plus Mind feature to perform personalised tasks, reducing the need to manually search through stored items.

The improved Plus Mind feature with Gemini AI will be available on OnePlus flagship devices with the forthcoming OxygenOS 16. The company, however, has yet to confirm an official release date for the OxygenOS 16 update in global markets.

