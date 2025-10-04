Technology News
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features

The upcoming Galaxy foldable could offer iterative upgrades over the standard Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 4 October 2025 12:45 IST
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features

Photo Credit: Samsung

The handset is teased to come in a black and red colourway, with a gold frame

Highlights
  • The foldable handset's launch is set for October 11 at 4pm local time
  • The teaser shows a foldable with black, red, and gold colour accents
  • It is reportedly codenamed W26 and may be limited to the China market
Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new variant of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China this month, the company recently announced. The upcoming book-style phone is expected to be a special edition model of the flagship foldable handset, which was introduced in India and global markets in July 2025. While details remain under wraps, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition is reportedly codenamed W26 and may have iterative changes.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition Launch Date

According to Samsung's China website, a new foldable smartphone will be launched in China on October 11 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST if you are in India). The teaser image's silhouette suggests a Z-style foldable handset, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is shown in black and red colours, with a gold-coloured frame.

While specifications remain under wraps, the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition is expected to arrive as a slimmer variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It may also offer iterative changes, such as marginally better cameras and bigger displays.

Samsung, notably, introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in China last year. It brought a thinner and lighter design, and improved upon the camera system and the display of the standard model. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screens, compared to the standard model's 6.3-inch external and 7.60-inch internal displays.

Samsung also bumped up the main wide-angle shooter to 200 megapixels, while the rest of the lenses remain unchanged.

SamMobile reported that the purported foldable handset is codenamed W26 and will likely be available only in one country: China. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition also had a limited launch in the same region, and only four to five lakh units were anticipated for production.

The device is likely to feature the same internal hardware as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It could launch with One UI 8.0 based on Android 16.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also gearing up to unveil its tri-fold smartphone before the end of the year. Reports suggest it could be announced during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 1.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Lightweight design and super thin profile
  • Fantastic displays
  • Top-notch performance
  • Excellent primary camera
  • Launches with One UI 8 based on Android 16 out of the box (and gets extended software support)
  • Bad
  • Charging speed capped at 25W
  • Battery life could have been better
  • No S Pen support
  • Expensive
Read detailed Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 review
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Cover Display 6.50-inch
Cover Resolution 2520x1080 pixels
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 4400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1968x2184 pixels
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition, Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications, Samsung
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Google Said to Be Testing ‘More Efficient’ MediaTek Modem for Pixel 11 Series

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition China Launch Date Announced: Expected Features
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
