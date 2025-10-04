Samsung is gearing up to introduce a new variant of its Galaxy Z Fold 7 in China this month, the company recently announced. The upcoming book-style phone is expected to be a special edition model of the flagship foldable handset, which was introduced in India and global markets in July 2025. While details remain under wraps, the upcoming Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition is reportedly codenamed W26 and may have iterative changes.

According to Samsung's China website, a new foldable smartphone will be launched in China on October 11 at 4pm local time (1:30pm IST if you are in India). The teaser image's silhouette suggests a Z-style foldable handset, similar to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It is shown in black and red colours, with a gold-coloured frame.

While specifications remain under wraps, the purported Galaxy Z Fold 7 Special Edition is expected to arrive as a slimmer variant of the Galaxy Z Fold 7. It may also offer iterative changes, such as marginally better cameras and bigger displays.

Samsung, notably, introduced the Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition in China last year. It brought a thinner and lighter design, and improved upon the camera system and the display of the standard model. For example, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Special Edition features 8-inch internal and 6.5-inch outer screens, compared to the standard model's 6.3-inch external and 7.60-inch internal displays.

Samsung also bumped up the main wide-angle shooter to 200 megapixels, while the rest of the lenses remain unchanged.

SamMobile reported that the purported foldable handset is codenamed W26 and will likely be available only in one country: China. The Galaxy Z Fold 6 Special Edition also had a limited launch in the same region, and only four to five lakh units were anticipated for production.

The device is likely to feature the same internal hardware as the Galaxy Z Fold 7, including the Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, up to 16GB of RAM, and up to 1TB of storage. It could launch with One UI 8.0 based on Android 16.

Meanwhile, Samsung is also gearing up to unveil its tri-fold smartphone before the end of the year. Reports suggest it could be announced during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, held in Gyeongju, South Korea, from October 31 to November 1.