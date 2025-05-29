Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Lava Bold N1 Pro runs on Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2025 17:03 IST
Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Lava

Lava Bold N1 Pro is available in Stealth Black and Titanium Black colour options

Highlights
  • Lava Bold N1 Pro runs on Android 14
  • The Lava Bold N1 runs on Android 14 Go Edition
  • They come with IP54 dust and water resistance
Advertisement

Lava Bold N1 and Lava Bold N1 Pro have been launched in India. The new budget smartphones run on Unisoc chipsets and pack 5,000mAh batteries. The Lava Bold N1 has a dual rear camera unit, while the Lava Bold N1 Pro boasts a triple rear camera setup. Both Lava N1 and N1 Pro come with IP54 dust and water resistance. The Lava Bold N1 has a 6.75-inch HD+ display, while the Bold N1 Pro flaunts a 6.67-inch HD+ display. The phones will go on sale in India starting next week.

Lava Bold N1, Bold N1 Pro Price in India

The price of Lava Bold N1 Pro is set at Rs. 6,799 in India, whereas the Lava Bold N1 is priced at Rs. 5,999. The phones will be sold exclusively on Amazon India as part of the Amazon Specials programme. The base Lava Bold N1 will be available for purchase from June 4 in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colour options, whereas the Bold N1 Pro will go on sale starting June 2 in Stealth Black and Titanium Black shades.

Shoppers can use a coupon code at checkout to get Rs. 100 off on the Bold N1 Pro. Lava is offering its Free Service @Home for the new phones.

Lava Bold N1 Pro Specifications

The Lava Bold N1 Pro runs on Android 14 and is confirmed to get an upgrade to Android 15 and two years of security updates. It sports a 6.67-inch (720 x 1,612 pixels) display with 120Hz refresh rate and 269ppi pixel density. It runs on an octa-core Unisoc T606 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. With the virtual RAM feature, the onboard memory can be expanded up to 8GB using unused storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 256GB.

On the rear, the Lava Bold N1 Pro has an AI-backed 50-megapixel triple camera unit with an LED flash. It boasts an 8-megapixel selfie shooter and supports face unlock feature. The phone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Lava Bold N1 Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Lava has bundled the smartphone with a 10W charger. 

Lava Bold N1 Specifications

Lava Bold N1 runs on Android 14 Go Edition and has a 6.75-inch HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate. It has an octa-core Unisoc processor, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It supports 4GB virtual RAM as well.

The Lava Bold N1 has the same 5,000mAh battery, face unlock feature, side-mounted fingerprint scanner, and IP54 water resistance rating as the Lava Bold N1 Pro. It has an AI-backed rear camera unit led by a 13-megapixel main sensor. It offers a 5-megapixel selfie shooter and 10W charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Bold N1

Lava Bold N1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go Edition
Lava Bold N1 Pro

Lava Bold N1 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Unisoc T606
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1612 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Price in India, Lava Bold N1 Specifications, Lava Bold N1 Pro, Lava Bold N1 Pro Price in India, Lava Bold N1 Pro Specifications, Lava Bold N1 Series
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Apple Adds iPad Air, iPad Pro and Other Models to Its Self Service Repair Programme
Google Unveils SignGemma, an AI Model That Can Translate Sign Language Into Spoken Text
Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked Ahead of Launch on June 5
  2. Tecno Pova Curve 5G Launched in India With This Price Tag
  3. iPhone 17 Pro Max Design, Thicker Chassis Seen in Leaked Hands On Video
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Specifications Tipped via Alleged Geekbench Listing
  5. Google's SignGemma AI Model Can Translate Sign Language Into Spoken Text
  6. You Can Now Buy Pixel 9 and More Pixel Devices from Google Store in India
  7. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro Debut in India With Budget Price Tags
#Latest Stories
  1. Tencent Launches HunyuanPortrait, an Open-Source AI Model for Animating Portraits
  2. Realme Neo 7 Turbo With MediaTek Dimensity 9400e SoC, 7,200mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  3. Google Unveils SignGemma, an AI Model That Can Translate Sign Language Into Spoken Text
  4. Apple Adds iPad Air, iPad Pro and Other Models to Its Self Service Repair Programme
  5. Lava Bold N1, Lava Bold N1 Pro With 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  6. OnePlus 13s Price in India Leaked Ahead of Global Launch on June 5
  7. EA Reportedly Cancels Black Panther Game, Shuts Down Developer Cliffhanger Games
  8. Bitcoin will Hold Strategic Importance to Strengthen US' Position Against China, Says JD Vance
  9. Google Photos 10 Year Anniversary Updates Bring Redesigned Editor, QR Code for Easy Album Sharing
  10. Microsoft’s Copilot for Gaming AI Chatbot Now in Public Testing on Xbox Mobile Apps
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »