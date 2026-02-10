Lava Bold N1 was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker in May 2025, along with the Bold N1 Pro. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Now, the Indian tech firm has confirmed that it will soon launch its successor, dubbed Lava Bold N2. A dedicated microsite for the handset's unveiling is now live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its design, colourways, and camera configuration.

Lava Bold N2 Will be Launched Soon in India

A dedicated microsite for the new Lava Bold N2 is now live in India on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. Additionally, the design and colour options of the handset have been teased. However, the specifications, features, pricing, and the exact India launch date of the smartphone remain under wraps, which are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

Lava Bold N2 will be offered via Amazon in at least silver and black colourways.

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

The Lava Bold N2 is confirmed to be offered in black and silver colourways. It will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with an LED flash. The phone appears with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera island.

The company's branding is placed on the bottom-left of the flat back panel. The handset might feature a flat metal frame, too. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone. Meanwhile, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille will be placed on the bottom of the Bold N2.

Lava's upcoming Bold N2 will succeed last year's Bold N1 model, which was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 5,999. The handset is on sale in the country in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colourways.

To recap, the Lava Bold N2 is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz. The phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset. It also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 10W wired charging. For optics, the Lava Bold N1 sports a 13-megapixel single rear camera. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

