Lava Bold N2 India Launch Teased Alongside Design, Colour Options; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Lava Bold N2 is confirmed to go on sale in India via Amazon.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 10 February 2026 14:37 IST
Lava Bold N2 India Launch Teased Alongside Design, Colour Options; Amazon Availability Confirmed

Photo Credit: Amazon/ Lava

Lava Bold N2 will feature a 13-megapixel camera on the back

Highlights
  • Lava Bold N2 is teased to feature two rear cameras
  • Lava Bold N2 will be offered in at least two colourways
  • The company has yet to reveal the exact launch date
Lava Bold N1 was launched in India by the Noida-based smartphone maker in May 2025, along with the Bold N1 Pro. The handset is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging. It is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Now, the Indian tech firm has confirmed that it will soon launch its successor, dubbed Lava Bold N2. A dedicated microsite for the handset's unveiling is now live on an e-commerce platform, revealing its design, colourways, and camera configuration.

Lava Bold N2 Will be Launched Soon in India

A dedicated microsite for the new Lava Bold N2 is now live in India on Amazon, confirming its availability in the country via the e-commerce platform. Additionally, the design and colour options of the handset have been teased. However, the specifications, features, pricing, and the exact India launch date of the smartphone remain under wraps, which are expected to be revealed in the coming days.

lava bold n2 amazon microsite inline Lava Bold N2

Lava Bold N2 will be offered via Amazon in at least silver and black colourways.
Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Amazon

 

The Lava Bold N2 is confirmed to be offered in black and silver colourways. It will be equipped with a 13-megapixel primary camera on the back, along with an LED flash. The phone appears with a dual rear camera unit, housed inside a square-shaped camera island.

The company's branding is placed on the bottom-left of the flat back panel. The handset might feature a flat metal frame, too. A power button and volume controls appear on the right side of the phone. Meanwhile, a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a speaker grille will be placed on the bottom of the Bold N2.

Lava's upcoming Bold N2 will succeed last year's Bold N1 model, which was launched in India in May 2025 at a starting price of Rs. 5,999. The handset is on sale in the country in Radiant Black and Sparkling Ivory colourways.

To recap, the Lava Bold N2 is equipped with a 6.75-inch HD+ display that refreshes at 90Hz. The phone is powered by a Unisoc 9863A chipset. It also features 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery, with support for 10W wired charging. For optics, the Lava Bold N1 sports a 13-megapixel single rear camera. On the front, the phone gets a 5-megapixel selfie camera.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Lava Bold N1

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.75-inch
Processor octa-core
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14 Go Edition
Further reading: Lava Bold N2, Lava Bold N2 India Launch, Lava Bold N2 Design, Lava Bold N2 Specifications, Lava Bold N2 Colourways, Lava
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
Lava Bold N2 India Launch Teased Alongside Design, Colour Options; Amazon Availability Confirmed
