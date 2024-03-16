Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 SE Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is tipped to feature a 1.5K LTPO OLED screen and pack a 5,500mAh battery.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 March 2024 12:20 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 SE Confirmed to Feature Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 Chipset

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme GT Neo 6 SE will succeed the GT Neo 5 SE (pictured) that arrived in April 2023

Realme GT Neo 6 SE launch is expected to take place in China soon, and the company has begun to tease the handset's specifications. The Chinese smartphone maker has confirmed the moniker of the handset via the Chinese microblogging site Weibo and announced that it will run on an octa-core Snapdragon 7 series chip from Qualcomm. This phone is expected to debut alongside the more powerful Realme GT Neo 6 that is said to be powered by the rumoured Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

In a post on Weibo, the company confirmed that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE will be equipped with the Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 processor — this midrange chip (with part number SM7675) will also power the upcoming OnePlus Ace 3V that is set to debut in China. Realme is yet to offer details on when the handset will be launched in China and other markets, including India.

realme gt neo 6 se weibo realme get neo 6 se

Photo Credit: Screenshot/ Weibo

 

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 will be the fastest model in the company's Snapdragon 7 series and benchmarks have revealed that it will feature one Cortex-X4 Prime core clocked at 2.8GHz, four Cortex-A720 'performance' cores at 2.61GHz, and three 'efficiency' cores clocked at 1.9GHz. This mobile platform has a similar architecture as Qualcomm's flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset that was launched in October 2023.

According to previous reports, the successor to the Realme GT Neo 5 SE will feature a 1.5K LTPO OLED screen that is on par with those found on flagship smartphones, according to a Chinese tipster. The handset is also said to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 100W wired fast charging.

Last year, the company launched the Realme GT Neo 5 SE with a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 chipset and a triple rear camera setup that included a 64-megapixel main camera. The smartphone sported a 6.74-inch 1.5K screen with a 144Hz refresh rate and featured a 16-megapixel front-facing selfie camera. The company is also expected to bring the 5,500mAh battery with 100W charging from the GT Neo 5 SE to its successor, when it is launched in China in the coming weeks.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE, Realme GT Neo 6 SE specifications, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
