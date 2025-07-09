Technology News
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals on OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Storm Play 5G Announced

Buyers can avail of up to 40 percent off on smartphones during the Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 July 2025 16:43 IST
Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale: Deals on OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Storm Play 5G Announced

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite comes with a plastic rear panel and flat plastic edges

Highlights
  • OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite will be available for Rs, 15,999 during the sale
  • Buyers can take advantage of coupon discounts and bank benefits
  • The Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale takes place between July 12 and 14
Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins soon in India and will be a three-day affair for the first time, taking place between July 12 and July 14. During the sale, buyers can take advantage of discounts on electronic items across a wide range of categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, home appliances, and more. Ahead of the commencement of the annual sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed the deals on several affordable handsets that consumers can avail of.

Smartphone Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

Amazon will offer up to 40 percent off on handsets, in addition to bank benefits, coupon discounts, and exchange deals. This can help further drive down the price of the smartphone you're looking to purchase. For example, buyers can unlock savings of up to 10 percent on transactions carried out via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. For those who do not wish to pay the entire price of the phone upfront, the e-commerce giant will also offer no-cost EMI options.

There are notable deals live on smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Storm Play 5G, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is listed on Amazon at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. During the Prime Day 2025 sale, it will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 15,999.

However, buyers should note that this price is inclusive of a bank-related discount on the handset. 

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 695
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)
  • Front Cameras: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 80W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C

Redmi A4 5G

The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India last year as an affordable 5G smartphone around the Rs. 10,000 mark. On the e-commerce platform, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the handset is listed for Rs. 10,999. However, buyers can get it for Rs. 7,499 during the sale.

They can also avail of bank offers and no-cost EMI options on the handset to further reduce its price.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.88-inch HD+, 120Hz
  • Processor: Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
  • RAM and Storage: 4GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 128GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + Unspecified (depth)
  • Front Cameras: 5-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,160mAh, 18W
  • Operating System: Android 14-based Xiaomi Hyper OS
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G's 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration usually retails on Amazon for Rs. 23,999. During the sale, the handset will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 17,499. Do note that this price is inclusive of a coupon-based discount.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400
  • RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)
  • Front Cameras: 16-megapixel
  • Battery: 6,000mAh, 80W
  • Operating System: Android 15-based realme UI 6.0
  • Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Lava Storm Play 5G

The last handset on our list is the Lava Storm Play 5G. It was launched in India last month and is listed on Amazon for Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. This price is inclusive of a bank-related discount, while there's also a no-cost EMI option which buyers can avail of on the handset.

Key Specifications

  • Display: 6.75-inch HD+ LCD, 120Hz
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7060
  • RAM and Storage: 6GB LPDDR5 (RAM), 128GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)
  • Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (secondary)
  • Front Cameras: 8-megapixel
  • Battery: 5,000mAh, 18W
  • Operating System: Android 15
  • Connectivity: 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, USB Type-C
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright AMOLED screen
  • Decent primary camera
  • Features an IP54 rating
  • Support for fast charging
  • Bad
  • Older chipset that was launched in 2021
  • Weak camera performance in low light
  • No ultra wide angle camera
  • Preloaded third-party apps (Can be uninstalled)
Read detailed OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Attractive IP52-rated design
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Good battery life
  • Widevine L1 certification
  • FM Radio (via 3.5mm headphone jack)
  • Bad
  • 5G limited to Jio network only
  • Display viewing angles are not good
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Tonnes of preinstalled apps
  • Spammy notifications
  • Bad low-light camera
Read detailed Redmi A4 5G review
Display 6.88-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + Unspecified
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 64GB, 128GB
Battery Capacity 5160mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 720x1640 pixels
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
