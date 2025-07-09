Amazon Prime Day 2025 sale begins soon in India and will be a three-day affair for the first time, taking place between July 12 and July 14. During the sale, buyers can take advantage of discounts on electronic items across a wide range of categories including smartphones, tablets, laptops, wearables, home appliances, and more. Ahead of the commencement of the annual sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed the deals on several affordable handsets that consumers can avail of.

Smartphone Deals During Amazon Prime Day 2025 Sale

Amazon will offer up to 40 percent off on handsets, in addition to bank benefits, coupon discounts, and exchange deals. This can help further drive down the price of the smartphone you're looking to purchase. For example, buyers can unlock savings of up to 10 percent on transactions carried out via Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. For those who do not wish to pay the entire price of the phone upfront, the e-commerce giant will also offer no-cost EMI options.

There are notable deals live on smartphones such as the OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite, Redmi A4 5G, Lava Storm Play 5G, and more.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 Lite is listed on Amazon at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. During the Prime Day 2025 sale, it will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 15,999.

However, buyers should note that this price is inclusive of a bank-related discount on the handset.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 695

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4x (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 2.2 (storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (depth)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 5,500mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based OxygenOS 15

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, USB Type-C

Redmi A4 5G

The Redmi A4 5G was launched in India last year as an affordable 5G smartphone around the Rs. 10,000 mark. On the e-commerce platform, the 4GB + 64GB variant of the handset is listed for Rs. 10,999. However, buyers can get it for Rs. 7,499 during the sale.

They can also avail of bank offers and no-cost EMI options on the handset to further reduce its price.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.88-inch HD+, 120Hz

Processor: Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

RAM and Storage: 4GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 128GB UFS 2.2 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + Unspecified (depth)

Front Cameras: 5-megapixel

Battery: 5,160mAh, 18W

Operating System: Android 14-based Xiaomi Hyper OS

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, GPS, USB Type-C

Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G

The Realme Narzo 80 Pro 5G's 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration usually retails on Amazon for Rs. 23,999. During the sale, the handset will be available for purchase for as low as Rs. 17,499. Do note that this price is inclusive of a coupon-based discount.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full HD+ AMOLED, 120Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400

RAM and Storage: 8GB LPDDR4X (RAM), Up to 256GB UFS 3.1 (Storage)

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main) + 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Front Cameras: 16-megapixel

Battery: 6,000mAh, 80W

Operating System: Android 15-based realme UI 6.0

Connectivity: 5G, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS, USB Type-C

Lava Storm Play 5G

The last handset on our list is the Lava Storm Play 5G. It was launched in India last month and is listed on Amazon for Rs. 13,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant. This price is inclusive of a bank-related discount, while there's also a no-cost EMI option which buyers can avail of on the handset.

Key Specifications