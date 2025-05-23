Lava Shark 5G was launched in India on Friday. The smartphone is powered by a 6nm octa-core Unisoc T765 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM. It supports an additional 4GB virtual RAM expansion as well. The handset carries a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup with an LED flash alongside a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. It comes with a 5,000mAh battery and is claimed to ship with clean Android 15 with no bloatware. Notably, the 4G variant of the Lava Shark lineup was unveiled in the country in March.

Lava Shark 5G Price in India, Availability

Lava Shark 5G price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the sole 4GB + 64GB RAM and storage option. The phone is offered in Stellar Blue and Stellar Gold colour options. It is currently available for purchase in the country via the official e-store as well as the company's retail outlets.

Customers will receive free at-home services alongside support at the Lava retail outlets across the country, the company confirmed in a press release.

Lava Shark 5G Specifications, Features

The Lava Shark 5G has a 6.75-inch HD+ (720×1,600 pixels) screen with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The handset is powered by an octa-core 6nm Unisoc T765 SoC, which is claimed to have an AnTuTu score of more than 4,00,000. It supports 4GB RAM and 64GB onboard storage. The phone supports an additional 4GB of virtual RAM expansion and up to 1TB of external storage via a microSD card. It runs on Android 15 out-of-the-box.

For optics, the Lava Shark 5G is equipped with an AI-backed 13-megapixel dual rear camera unit alongside an unspecified secondary sensor and an LED flash unit. The phone comes with a 5-megapixel front camera for selfies and video calls.

The Lava Shark 5G houses a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support. Although the company includes only a 10W charger in the box. The handset boasts a glossy rear panel and an IP54-rated dust and splash-resistant build. For security, it has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, GLONASS, a USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack. The phone measures 168.04×77.8×8.2mm in size and weighs 200g.