MediaTek has unveiled the Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X chipsets. The company is yet to make an official announcement, but both chipsets are currently listed on the chipmaker's website, revealing specifications. They are manufactured using the advanced 4nm process and have four prime CPU cores clocked at 2.6GHz. The Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X chipsets support Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.4. They utilise the MediaTek HyperEngine technology. Both chipsets offer a similar set of features, but the Dimensity 7450X is optimised for foldable phones. It is likely to power Motorola's upcoming flip-style foldable phone.

MediaTek Dimensity 7450 Series: Specifications, Performance Details

MediaTek has quietly listed both Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X on its website, disclosing all details. The MediaTek Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X are octa-core processors with a CPU configuration of four Arm Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.6GHz and four Arm Cortex-A55 cores. They support the global 5G standard defined by 3GPP Release 17.

Dimensity 7450X

Photo Credit: MediaTek

They have MediaTek's sixth-generation NPU for AI-based optimisations. The new chipsets are claimed to offer up to 7 percent AI performance over previous models. They rely on MediaTek HyperEngine for improved gaming performance.

Both chipsets offer a similar set of specifications, but the Dimensity 7450X is confirmed to provide dedicated dual-display support for flip phones. It is likely to be used in Motorola's upcoming Razr 2026. This model is likely to be launched as the Motorola Razr 70 in select global markets.

The MediaTek Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X support advanced 5G capabilities such as SA and NSA modes and offer peak download speeds of 3.27Gbps. For navigation, the chipsets have multiple GNSS systems including GPS, BeiDou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. They have Wi-Fi 6E with a 2T2R antenna configuration. Both have Bluetooth 5.4.

Smartphones will support 200-megapixel cameras with the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X. They enable 4K video recording at 30fps, and include advanced imaging features like hardware face detection, multi-frame noise reduction, HDR video, AI-enhanced auto exposure, white balance, autofocus, and electronic image stabilisation.

For graphics, both the MediaTek Dimensity 7450 and Dimensity 7450X feature Arm Mali-G615 MC2 GPUs that support H.264, HEVC, and VP-9 playback and H.264 and HEVC encoding. They support WFHD+ at 120Hz refresh rate and full HD+ display at 144Hz.