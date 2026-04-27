Xiaomi is said to be preparing to expand its smartphone lineup with new sub-flagship models, following the launch of the flagship Xiaomi 17 series in India and the global markets earlier this year. The upcoming lineup is expected to include two handsets — Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro. While the company has yet to confirm the smartphones, the vanilla model has now surfaced on a benchmarking site, hinting at its chipset, RAM, and software details.

Xiaomi 17T Geekbench Listing Reveals Key Specifications

A Xiaomi smartphone with the model number 2602DPT53G has been spotted on the Geekbench AI database (via tipster Abhishek Yadav). Based on previous certification listings, this model number corresponds to the Xiaomi 17T.

Xiaomi 17T series is launching early globally this year.



The Xiaomi 17 (2602DPT53G) global variant will feature MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 chipset.



Specifications:

⬛ Dimensity 8500 SoC

• 1 core @ 3.40 GHz

• 3 cores @ 3.20 GHz

• 4 cores @ 2.20 GHz



🎮 Mali-G720 MC8 GPU

•… pic.twitter.com/NzlpNJpJjx — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) April 26, 2026

The listing reveals that the handset is powered by a MediaTek chipset featuring a prime core clocked at 3.40GHz, along with three performance cores at 3.20GHz and four efficiency cores at 2.20GHz. On the graphics front, the purported Xiaomi 17T includes a Mali-G720 MC8 GPU.

Comparing the given specifications to the available chipsets in the market reveals it to be the MediaTek Dimensity 8500 SoC. The chipset, notably, also powers handsets like the Oppo K15 Pro, iQOO Z11 5G, and Motorola Edge 70 Pro. It could be positioned as a performance-focused sub-flagship smartphone.

The benchmark listing also indicates 11.09GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB. The Xiaomi 17T is shown running Android 16, possibly with Xiaomi's HyperOS 3 skin on top. As per the listing, the purported handset scored 777 and 858 points in Geekbench AI 1.7.0 for Android AArch64 (CPU) single precision and half precision tests, respectively.

The former, notably, indicates the AI computational power, while the latter suggests its capability of dealing with multiple AI workloads. The purported handset also registered 1,160 points on the quantised test that measures the overall AI processing efficiency.

The Xiaomi 17T series has already appeared on multiple certification platforms, including IMDA and NBTC databases, suggesting that its launch could be imminent. Reports indicate that both the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro are in development, with the Pro variant expected to offer high-end specifications. Earlier leaks have also hinted at a possible India launch timeline, with the Xiaomi 17T series tipped to debut in the country towards the end of April or early May.