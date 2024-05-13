Photo Credit: Honor
Honor 200 Pro is likely to grace the markets later this year. The model is expected to launch alongside the base Honor 200. They are expected to join the Honor 200 Lite, unveiled in select markets recently. The company has not yet confirmed either but some details of the handsets have been leaked online. Purported design renders of the Honor 200 Pro have also appeared online. It is expected to succeed the Honor 100 Pro, which was introduced in China alongside the Honor 100 handset in November 2023.
X user MyplaceMyworld (@myplace_myworld) shared several alleged design renders of the rumoured Honor 200 Pro. The phone is seen in three colour variants - blue, green, and white. The rear panel appears with a dual-tone finish - half glass, half vegan leather, similar to the design of the Honor 100 Pro.
The rear camera module of the Honor 200 Pro appears to be slightly different than the preceding model in the leaked images. The alleged render also shows that the handset will sport a 50-megapixel primary rear camera with f/1.9-2.4 aperture and 50x digital zoom.
According to a GizmoChina report, the Honor 200 Pro is expected to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset and feature a quad-curved 1.5K OLED display with dual front camera units. It is likely to launch later this month alongside the base Honor 200.
The report adds that the vanilla Honor 200 will likely feature similar specifications as the Pro model but it is expected to come with a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. Both base and Pro handsets are expected to launch initially in China and later roll out globally.
Notably, the Honor 200 Lite launched in select markets with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen, a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, and a 4,500mAh battery with 35W fast charging support. For optics, the phone carries a 108-megapixel triple rear camera unit, and a 50-megapixel front camera sensor.
