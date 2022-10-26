Technology News
Vivo X90 Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch, May Feature 1.5K Display, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC

Vivo X90 is tipped to pack a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima |  Updated: 26 October 2022 16:19 IST
Vivo X80 was launched in India in May

Highlights
  • Vivo X90 series expected to launch by December
  • Upcoming series could include three models
  • Vivo X90 may feature dust- and water-resistant build

Vivo X90 series, comprising the Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+, is expected to debut by the end of the year. Besides the vanilla Vivo X90, the lineup could include Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ models. In a new update, the key specifications of the Vivo X90 have leaked online. It is said to feature 1.5K resolution display. The smartphone, which is expected to make its debut as the successor to the Vivo X80, could be powered by the yet-to-be-announced MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC. The Vivo X90 is tipped to come with a 4,700mAh battery with support for 120W fast charging.

Tipster Digital Chat Station on Wednesday leaked key specifications of Vivo X90 in a response to a user on the Chinese microblogging website Weibo. The tipster says that the smartphone will sport a 1.5K resolution display. The Vivo X90 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9200 SoC, according to the tipster. The flagship-grade chip is expected to make its debut next month. The handset's predecessor, the Vivo X80, is equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC under the hood.

The Vivo X90 is also said to offer support for 120W fast charging. It was previously tipped to pack 4,700mAh battery. The smartphone could also feature a dust- and water-resistant build.

Previous leaks have hinted at a December launch window for the Vivo X90 series. As mentioned, Vivo X90 Pro and Vivo X90 Pro+ could be unveiled alongside the vanilla model. The Vivo X90 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery and offer 100W fast charging support.

The Vivo X90 is expected to bring a few upgrades over this year's Vivo X80 model, which was launched in India in May, priced at Rs. 54,999 for the 8GB + 128GB storage model.

The handset features 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. It has triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor. It also includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. The Vivo X80 comes with a 4,500mAh battery with 80W Flash Charge fast charging support.

Vivo X80

Vivo X80

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Crisp, 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Powerful SoC
  • Capable cameras
  • Good battery life, fast charging
  • Bad
  • Preinstalled bloatware
  • Spammy notifications from first-party apps
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Specifications, Vivo X90 Series, Vivo X90 Pro Plus, Vivo X90 Pro, Vivo
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
