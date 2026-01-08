Technology News
English Edition

Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint

The surge in DRAM and NAND prices is bringing a structural shift in the BOM costs for manufacturers, as per analysts.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 8 January 2026 09:01 IST
Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint

Memory components are said to account for over 10 percent of the BOM for iPhone 17 Pro Max

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI-driven server demand caused memory prices to surge up to 50 percent
  • Memory may soon cost almost double its previous 2018 price peak
  • Smartphone prices in 2026 are expected to rise due to memory shortages
Advertisement

The insatiable demand for artificial intelligence (AI) and server capacity continues to wreak havoc in the memory market. According to a market research and consulting firm, the ongoing DRAM shortage caused memory prices to surge by up to 50 percent in 2025. It is also anticipated to soar by another 50 percent in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, significantly impacting not just the hardware manufacturers, but also the end user, as the cost of devices increases along with the Bill of Materials (BoM).

Memory Prices to Surge Further

According to Counterpoint Research's Memory Price Tracker for January 2026, memory prices increased by 40 to 50 percent in Q4 2025. A stick of 64GB RDIMM RAM surged from $255 (roughly Rs. 23,000) in Q3 2025 to $450 (roughly Rs. 40,500) in the fourth quarter, translating into a price hike of about 75 percent.

The market intelligence firm suggests that the price for the RAM may reach $700 (roughly Rs. 63,000) by March 2026. Analysts say it would not come as a surprise if memory prices surpass the $1,000 (roughly Rs. 90,000) mark. It could reach as high as $1.95 (roughly Rs. 175) per GB, which is said to be almost double the 2018 high, when it was recorded at $1 (roughly Rs. 90) per GB.

Per Counterpoint, the surge in DRAM and NAND prices is bringing a structural shift in the BOM costs for hardware manufacturers. For example, the memory components are said to have accounted for more than 10 percent of the BOM of the iPhone 17 Pro Max. This number could be even higher for top-of-the-line variants.

If the current price hikes continue, smartphones featuring 16–24GB LPDDR5X RAM and 512GB–1TB UFS 4.0 onboard storage may see 20 percent or more, of the total BOM, account for just the memory components.

This suggests a substantial increase compared to five years ago, when it accounted for about 8 percent of the BoM for the iPhone 12 Pro Max.

This, however, is impacting consumers too. Amid the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2026, Samsung's President and Chief Marketing Officer, Won-Jin Lee, reportedly stated that the ongoing memory chip shortage is worsening, and it may prompt the company to reprice its devices in the coming days.

In a recent conversation with Gadgets 360, Francis Wong, Chief Marketing Officer at Realme India, stated that smartphones launching in 2026 will be more expensive than those with similar specifications in 2025. “This trend is unstoppable and will continue till H2 2027,” the official added.

iPhone 17 Pro Max

iPhone 17 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • The boldest redesign since the iPhone X
  • Bright and stunning display
  • A19 Pro under the hood guarantees excellent performance
  • Massive camera upgrade
  • Video quality gets a much-needed bump
  • Centre Stage camera at the front changes selfie game on iPhones forever
  • Improved charging speed
  • Bad
  • Aluminium body picks up scratches
  • Expensive
  • Heavier than the 16 Pro Max
Read detailed Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Apple A19 Pro
Front Camera 18-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB, 2TB
OS iOS 26
Resolution 1320x2868 pixels
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Ram, DRAM, NAND, RAM price hike, Counterpoint Research
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report

Related Stories

Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Everything We Know So Far
  2. Kalamkaval OTT Release Confirmed: Where to Watch Mammootty Starrer Online?
  3. Here's How Much the Oppo Reno 15 Series Could Cost in India
  4. OnePlus Turbo 6 Confirmed to Launch With This 165Hz Display
  5. Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026
  6. YouTube Music Is Flooding Recommendations With AI Songs, Users Say
  7. Poco M8 5G Launch Today: Know Price in India, Specs and More
  8. OnePlus 15T Leak Suggests This Major Battery Upgrade Is Coming This Year
  9. Realme to Come Under Oppo's Umbrella Years After Separation: Report
  10. WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats and More Features
#Latest Stories
  1. WhatsApp Introduces Member Tags for Group Chats, Event Reminders, and More
  2. Memory Prices Expected to Surge Further in 2026 as DRAM Shortage Deepens: Counterpoint
  3. Poco M8 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  4. Oppo Reno 15 Series 5G Launching Today: Know Price in India, Features, Specifications and More
  5. NASA’s IXPE Creates History: Becomes First to Measure a White Dwarf Star
  6. Astronomers Detect Rare Rogue Planet Drifting Alone 10,000 Light-Years from Earth
  7. Space Particle Collision Raises Uncertainty Over Spain’s New Military Satellite
  8. New Experiments Suggest RNA Could Have Formed Naturally, Supporting ‘RNA World’ Origin of Life Theory
  9. Akhanda 2: Thaandavam OTT Release Date Revealed: Know When to Watch This Telugu Fantasy Action Film Online
  10. Angammal OTT Release Date: Know When and Where to Watch This Tamil Drama Film Online
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »