Poco M8 5G is scheduled to launch today as the latest addition to the Chinese smartphone maker's lineup. The new handset will be available in the country for purchase via an e-commerce platform and the company website. It is expected to go on sale soon after its debut in India. While the pricing of the upcoming smartphone has yet to be revealed, its dedicated microsite has been updated to reveal various details, including Poco M8 5G's chipset, battery, OS support, colourways, and camera configuration. It is teased to feature a squircle-shaped rear camera module, which will house a dual camera setup. It will also sport a hole punch display cutout for the selfie shooter.

Here is everything that you should know about the Poco M8 5G ahead of its debut in India today, including the launch details, expected price in India, availability, specifications, and features.

Poco M8 5G India Launch Details

The Poco M8 5G will be launched in India today at 12pm local time. The company has yet to reveal whether the new phone will be unveiled via a soft launch or through a dedicated livestream. In case it is the latter, viewers will be able to watch the same on the Poco India YouTube channel and the tech firm's social media accounts.

Poco M8 5G Price in India, Availability (Expected)

The Poco M8 5G price in India is yet to be revealed by the tech firm. However, the same has been leaked online in the past. It is speculated that the Poco M8 5G could be launched in India under the Rs. 15,000 mark, even though it was previously listed on a Russian website at a much higher price. The company isn't expected to announce the price of the handset until the launch event, so this claim should be taken with a grain of salt.

Poco's M8 5G will be available for purchase in India via the Flipkart and the company website. It will be offered in Carbon Black, Glacial Blue, and Frost Silver colourways. It is expected to go on sale in the country soon after its launch today.

Poco M8 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

The Poco M8 5G will run on Xiaomi's Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. The company will provide four years of OS upgrades and six years of security updates. It is confirmed to sport a 6.77-inch 3D Curved Display, with up to 3,200 nits of peak brightness, 1,080x2,392 pixels resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 68.7 billion colours. It will also support the Wet Touch 2.0 feature, which will offer better touch response when a user touches the screen with wet or damp hands.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset will power the upcoming Poco M8 5G. The company claims that the handset managed to score more than 8,25,000 points on the AnTuTu benchmarking platform. The handset will also feature 8GB of RAM. It will ship with an IP66 rating for dust and water resistance and SGS MIL-STD-810 drop certification.

For optics, the Poco M8 5G will carry a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel primary shooter. The handset will also feature a 20-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls. It will be capable of up to 4K resolution video recording and 2x in-sensor zoom. The handset will also sport a dual speaker setup with Dolby Atmos and a 300 percent volume boost for outdoor listening.

The upcoming Poco M8 5G will pack a 5,520mAh battery with 45W wired fast charging and 18W wired reverse charging support. The tech firm claims that the handset will provide up to 1.6 days of battery backup on “moderate use”. The phone will be 7.35mm thick, while weighing about 178g.