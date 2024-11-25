Technology News
AirPods Max Will Not See Any ‘Meaningful’ Upgrades Due to Low Sales, Says Mark Gurman

AirPods Max may not see any upgrades for the “foreseeable future”, as per the analyst.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 November 2024 11:04 IST
Photo Credit: Apple

AirPods Max are priced at Rs. 59,900 in India

Highlights
  • Report suggests AirPods Max have relatively low sales
  • Apple is not expected to refresh the headphones anytime soon
  • They recently received a USB Type-C port and new colourways
Apple was expected to launch AirPods Max 2 at its September event, however, that did not happen. Instead, it introduced a refreshed version of the original AirPods Max headphones with a USB Type-C port replacing the proprietary Lightning port, in line with the company's other devices. However, the Cupertino-based tech giant does not have plans to introduce a big revamp to its over-ear headphones due to relatively low sales of the device, according to a report.

No Plans for Refreshed AirPods Max

Bloomberg analyst Mark Gurman detailed the rumours surrounding Apple AirPods Max in the latest edition of the Power On newsletter. The company is said to have no plans to upgrade its over-ear headphones with additions such as improved active noise cancellation (ANC), a larger battery life, or a new chip. This is because the headphones aren't a “hot enough seller” that investment into the development of a new version may take place. However, Apple does not have plans to shelve them as they are not a “big enough flop” either, as per the report.

Although the AirPods Max received a USB Type-C port and a fresh coat of paint with new colourways in September this year, the feature set largely remains the same. This is despite the company introducing new capabilities for its listening devices such as Adaptive Audio which is exclusive to the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) despite costing Rs. 35,000 less than its flagship over-ear headphones.

The AirPods Max also miss out on the newer H2 chip which powers the AirPods Pro (2nd generation) and a conversation awareness feature available on recent AirPods models. The latter can detect when someone speaks and automatically lower the media volume.

As per Gurman, the AirPods Max are expected to be available in the market in their current form for the “foreseeable future”. Notably, AirPods Max are priced at Rs. 59,900 in India.

Further reading: AirPods Max, AirPods Max price in India, Apple AirPods Max, AirPods Max 2, Apple
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
