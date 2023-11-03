Technology News
Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might also be available in Light Blue, Light Green, and Orange colourways via the company's online store.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 November 2023 10:03 IST
Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is tipped to succeed this year's Galaxy S23 Ultra (pictured)

Highlights
  • Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could arrive in seven colour options
  • Three of these colour options might be exclusive to the Samsung store
  • The Galaxy S24 Ultra could be equipped with a Snapdragon chip globally
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design has been leaked online, in the form of renders that suggest seven different colour options for the company's purported successor to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The handset is seen to feature a slightly flatter, yet familiar design. Unlike their predecessors, some models in the South Korean company's upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will be equipped with the company's Exynos processors, according to a remark made by Qualcomm CEO Cristian Amon during an earnings call.

New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra created by Phone Arena based on predictions made by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young show the flagship handset in Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow colour options. These are said to be the standard colour options for Samsung's smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series.

samsung galaxy s24 renders phonearena s24 ultra

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be available in these seven colour options
Photo Credit: Phone Arena

 

Young also predicts that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be available in three more colour options — Light Blue, Light Green, and Orange and another leaked image visualises the phone in these colourways. However, the company is said to be planning to offer these brighter colour options exclusively via the Samsung store.

Previously, reports suggested that some phones in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series would be equipped with Qualcomm or Exynos processors. Last year, Samsung equipped all the models in the Galaxy S23 series with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. Qualcomm's mobile processors are typically faster and more reliable than Samsung's Exynos chips.

Qualcomm CEO Cristian Amon recently remarked (via Android Authority) that the company expected to have the "majority share" as part of the chipmaker's partnership for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphone. While details of which phones will be equipped with Exynos chips are still unclear, Amon's statement appears to confirm that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won't be the only chip that powers the Galaxy S24 series. 

Recent reports suggest that Samsung will equip the US models with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip next year, while only the Galaxy S24 Ultra would get Qualcomm's chip outside the US. The top-of-the-line Ultra model is tipped to arrive with the latest flagship Qualcomm chip in all markets. Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch the Galaxy S24 series, or details of the processors that will power the handsets. 

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Further reading: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design, Galaxy S244 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra specifications, Samsung
David Delima
David Delima
David Delima
Samsung Galaxy S24 Leaked Renders Suggest Colour Options; Some Galaxy S24 Models to Use Exynos Chips
Latest Gadgets
