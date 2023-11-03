Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra design has been leaked online, in the form of renders that suggest seven different colour options for the company's purported successor to the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The handset is seen to feature a slightly flatter, yet familiar design. Unlike their predecessors, some models in the South Korean company's upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphones will be equipped with the company's Exynos processors, according to a remark made by Qualcomm CEO Cristian Amon during an earnings call.

New renders of the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra created by Phone Arena based on predictions made by Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) CEO Ross Young show the flagship handset in Black, Gray, Violet, and Yellow colour options. These are said to be the standard colour options for Samsung's smartphones in the Galaxy S24 series.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra could be available in these seven colour options

Photo Credit: Phone Arena

Young also predicts that the Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra might be available in three more colour options — Light Blue, Light Green, and Orange and another leaked image visualises the phone in these colourways. However, the company is said to be planning to offer these brighter colour options exclusively via the Samsung store.

Previously, reports suggested that some phones in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series would be equipped with Qualcomm or Exynos processors. Last year, Samsung equipped all the models in the Galaxy S23 series with a custom Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 for Galaxy chip. Qualcomm's mobile processors are typically faster and more reliable than Samsung's Exynos chips.

Qualcomm CEO Cristian Amon recently remarked (via Android Authority) that the company expected to have the "majority share" as part of the chipmaker's partnership for the upcoming Galaxy S24 series of smartphone. While details of which phones will be equipped with Exynos chips are still unclear, Amon's statement appears to confirm that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 won't be the only chip that powers the Galaxy S24 series.

Recent reports suggest that Samsung will equip the US models with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chip next year, while only the Galaxy S24 Ultra would get Qualcomm's chip outside the US. The top-of-the-line Ultra model is tipped to arrive with the latest flagship Qualcomm chip in all markets. Samsung is yet to announce plans to launch the Galaxy S24 series, or details of the processors that will power the handsets.

