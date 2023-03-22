Technology News
Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report

Moto G13 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 22 March 2023 14:00 IST
Moto G13 to Launch in India in March, Price Leaked Ahead of Debut: Report

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G13 is offered in Matte Charcoal, Rose Gold and Blue Lavender colourways

Highlights
  • Moto G13 sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display
  • The device runs on Android 13 with MyUX out-of-the-box
  • It packs a 5,000mAh battery, supports 10W TurboPower wired charging

Moto G13 was launched earlier this year by Motorola alongside the Moto G23. Powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, this handset runs on Android 13 with the company's MyUX interface, and is equipped with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera setup. The Moto G13 previously made its debut in select European markets and will reportedly be launched in India soon. The report also hints at the price range at which the Motorola handset could be sold in Indian markets.

Moto G13 price in India (rumoured)

According to a 91 Mobiles Hindi report, the Moto G13 will be priced under Rs. 12,000 when it is launched in India. The report states that it could be introduced in India later this month.

Offered in Blue Lavender, Matte Charcoal, and Rose Gold colour options, the handset that was launched in European markets is sold in a single 4GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration priced at EUR 179.99 (roughly Rs. 16,000).

Moto G13 specifications, features (expected)

The global variant of the Moto G13 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 90Hz and peak brightness of 400 nits. The Motorola device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 chipset with a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. The phone ships with Android 13 with Motorola's MyUX interface on top.

For optics, this Moto G series smartphone features a triple rear camera unit which includes a 50-megapixel main sensor with Quad Pixel technology, alongside 2-megapixel secondary and tertiary sensors. The Moto G13 has an 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a centrally aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The phone packs a 5,000mAh battery and supports 10W TurboPower wired charging. It also sports stereo speakers enhanced by Dolby Atmos technology and comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port. It also supports Bluetooth 5.1, NFC, and dual-band Wi-Fi connectivity. The Moto G13 weighs 183.45 grams and measures 162.7mm x 74.66mm x 8.19mm.

The newly launched Oppo Find N2 Flip is the first foldable from the company to debut in India. But does it have what it takes to compete with the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Intel's Graphics Chief Raja Koduri to Depart at End of March, Will Start New Software Company to Rival Nvidia

