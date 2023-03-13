Technology News

Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, Could Feature Dual-Colour External Design: Report

Motorola Razr 2023 is said to feature a horizontally aligned dual rear camera setup.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 13 March 2023 10:50 IST
Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, Could Feature Dual-Colour External Design: Report

Motorola Razr 2023 is tipped to feature a much larger display than its predecessor

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr 2023 is tipped to make its debut in June
  • The company has already confirmed it is working on a new foldable phone
  • The phone may sport a larger external display than the Oppo Find N2 Flip

Motorola Razr 2023, the purported successor to the company's clamshell foldable Razr smartphone from 2022, is expected to make its debut later this year. A few weeks ago, a top Lenovo executive at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 confirmed that the company is working on its next generation of Razr smartphones. While the company hasn't revealed when it plans to launch the Motorola Razr 2023, a live image of the smartphone has surfaced online, giving us our first look at the upcoming foldable phone.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked a live image of the Motorola Razr 2023 in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Unlike the previous Motorola Razr 2022 model, this smartphone is shown to feature a dual-colour rear panel. The top half of the external panel could feature a grey or black design, while the lower half could feature a red colour. It is worth noting that the hinge also sports the same colour as the lower half of the handset.

Meanwhile, the leaked image of the Motorola Razr 2023 also appears to corroborate previously leaked specifications of the smartphone. This handset is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, and the image shows two horizontally aligned cameras, located on the top left side, alongside an LED flash. The handset is also said to feature a large external display unlike its predecessors, but the leaked image does not provide any indication on this front.

motorola razr 2023 sudhanshu ambhore 91mobiles inline Motorola razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2023 leaked image
Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

 

At MWC 2023, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed that the company is working on the next edition of its Razr foldable smartphones which would launch "very soon." The Motorola Razr 2023 is tipped to make its debut in June, but the company is yet to officially announce a launch date for the clamshell foldable phone.

Prominent tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) previously leaked renders of the Motorola Razr 2023, which suggest its cover display will fill the entire top part of the rear panel. This is expected to be larger than the 3.26-inch outer display found on the Oppo Find N2 Flip that was recently launched in global markets.

While Lenovo's CEO has promised many hardware improvements on the upcoming Motorola Razr 2023, details of its specifications are yet to surface online. The handset could offer better battery life via a larger battery, in order to support the larger external display. We can expect to see more details about the handset in the coming weeks — or months — before it is officially unveiled by the company.

Is 2023 the year when you should finally buy a foldable phone? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 2023, Motorola, Moto Razr, Foldable Phones
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Meet Indian Startups to Assess Impact of Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse
Featured video of the day
Philips TAH8506BK Headphones

Related Stories

Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, Could Feature Dual-Colour External Design: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oscars Winners 2023 — The Full List
  2. Amazon Mega Electronics Days Sale 2023: Here Are Some of the Best Offers
  3. Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, May Arrive in These Colours
  4. Samsung Galaxy A54 5G, Galaxy A34 5G to Launch on This Date
  5. Pixel 7a Key Specifications Leak Ahead of Likely Google I/O 2023 Launch
  6. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected
  8. F1 TV App and Pro Subscription in India: Should You Get It?
  9. Apple HomePod With 7-Inch Display Likely to Launch in 2024: Ming-Chi Kuo
  10. The Last of Us Part I PC Requirements and Features Announced
#Latest Stories
  1. iQoo Z7i With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Bitcoin, Ether Show Signs of Recovery, Crypto Reclaims Trillion-Dollar Market Cap
  3. Oscars Winners 2023: The Full List, From RRR’s ‘Naatu Naatu’ to Everything Everywhere All at Once
  4. Motorola Razr 2023 Live Image Leaked, Could Feature Dual-Colour External Design: Report
  5. MoS IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar to Meet Indian Startups to Assess Impact of Silicon Valley Bank's Collapse
  6. Meta Says It Will End News Access for Canadians on Its Platforms if Online News Act Becomes Law
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE May Not Launch This Year as Previously Expected
  8. Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset's Key Specifications Leaked: All Details
  9. Realme GT Neo 5 SE Spotted on Geekbench, Specifications Hinted: Report
  10. iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Yellow Variant Now Available for Pre-Booking With Discounts Upto Rs. 15,000
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.