Motorola Razr 2023, the purported successor to the company's clamshell foldable Razr smartphone from 2022, is expected to make its debut later this year. A few weeks ago, a top Lenovo executive at the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2023 confirmed that the company is working on its next generation of Razr smartphones. While the company hasn't revealed when it plans to launch the Motorola Razr 2023, a live image of the smartphone has surfaced online, giving us our first look at the upcoming foldable phone.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore has leaked a live image of the Motorola Razr 2023 in collaboration with 91Mobiles. Unlike the previous Motorola Razr 2022 model, this smartphone is shown to feature a dual-colour rear panel. The top half of the external panel could feature a grey or black design, while the lower half could feature a red colour. It is worth noting that the hinge also sports the same colour as the lower half of the handset.

Meanwhile, the leaked image of the Motorola Razr 2023 also appears to corroborate previously leaked specifications of the smartphone. This handset is tipped to be equipped with a dual rear camera setup, and the image shows two horizontally aligned cameras, located on the top left side, alongside an LED flash. The handset is also said to feature a large external display unlike its predecessors, but the leaked image does not provide any indication on this front.

Motorola Razr 2023 leaked image

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles Hindi

At MWC 2023, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang confirmed that the company is working on the next edition of its Razr foldable smartphones which would launch "very soon." The Motorola Razr 2023 is tipped to make its debut in June, but the company is yet to officially announce a launch date for the clamshell foldable phone.

Prominent tipster Evan Blass (Twitter: @evleaks) previously leaked renders of the Motorola Razr 2023, which suggest its cover display will fill the entire top part of the rear panel. This is expected to be larger than the 3.26-inch outer display found on the Oppo Find N2 Flip that was recently launched in global markets.

While Lenovo's CEO has promised many hardware improvements on the upcoming Motorola Razr 2023, details of its specifications are yet to surface online. The handset could offer better battery life via a larger battery, in order to support the larger external display. We can expect to see more details about the handset in the coming weeks — or months — before it is officially unveiled by the company.

