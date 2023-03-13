Moto G Power (2023) could launch soon as its renders have surfaced on the Web suggesting its design and a few specifications. The latest G-series device from the Chinese smartphone brand is shown in two colour options. It appears to have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display. The leaked renders suggest a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the rear as well. The Moto G Power (2023) is expected to debut as a rebranded version of the Moto G Power (2022) that went official in November 2021. They could have identical specifications as well.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the alleged renders of Moto G Power (2023) on Twitter. As mentioned, the renders show the handset in black and white colour options and the display is seen with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera. It appears to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor and LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset is seen to house the power and volume buttons.

The Moto G Power (2023) is expected to come as the successor to the Moto G Power (2022), which was launched in November 2021 in the US at a starting price of $199.99 (roughly Rs. 14,800). The phone was not launched in India.

Specifications of Moto G Power (2023) could be an upgrade over Moto G Power (2022). The latter is powered by a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) IPS TFT LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The handset has a triple camera setup at the back, led by a 50-megapixel main sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera at the front as well. The Moto G Power (2022) packs a 5,000mAh battery with 10W charging support.

As of yet, Motorola has not confirmed the development of Moto G Power (2023). So, this leak should be considered with a pinch of salt.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.