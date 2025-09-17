Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing; Likely to Feature 6,790mAh Battery, 6.72 Inch Display

Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing; Likely to Feature 6,790mAh Battery, 6.72-Inch Display

Moto G36 is listed on a Chinese regulator's website with model number XT2533-4.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 September 2025 10:55 IST
Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing; Likely to Feature 6,790mAh Battery, 6.72-Inch Display

Moto G35 5G was launched in India in December 2024

Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • TENAA listing suggests key specifications of the Moto G36
  • It is shown with an octa-core chipset
  • As per the listing, the Moto G36 will have a fingerprint sensor
Advertisement

Moto G36 launch could be right around the corner, as the smartphone has been spotted on yet another regulator's website. We haven't heard much about a potential release date for the purported Moto G36 from the company, but Chinese regulatory authority TENAA has listed the phone with some images and specifications. The listing shows the Moto G36 will feature a 6.72-inch display and a 6,790mAh battery. It also indicates that the device will be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G36 is likely to arrive as the successor to last year's Moto G35.

Moto G36 Specifications (Expected)

A new Motorola phone with the model number XT2533-4 has been certified by TENAA in China. This handset is anticipated to launch as the Moto G36. As per the listing, the purported Moto G36 features a 6.72-inch TFT display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution.

The handset is listed with an octa core chipset with a base core frequency of 2.4GHz. The listing suggests 4GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options for the phone.

Renders of the purported Moto G36
Photo Credit: TENAA

 

The Moto G36 will feature a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. It could get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is listed to pack a 6,790mAh battery; Motorola is likely to market it as a 7,000mAh cell.

The certification reveals the Moto G36 in a purple shade. It is likely to offer a fingerprint sensor and the face unlock feature. It could measure 166.3×76.5×8.7mm and weigh 210g.

Motorola hasn't confirmed the launch date for the Moto G36 yet. It is expected to be a budget-friendly device and could come with upgrades over the Moto G35 5G. The latter was released in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option.

The Moto G35 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. A Unisoc T760 SoC powers the handset, featuring a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It boasts a 16-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging.

Moto G35 5G

Moto G35 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Modern design
  • Good CPU performance, optimised UI
  • 5G connectivity at a low price
  • Reliable primary camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Slow charging speed
  • Short software support window
  • Automatic bloatware downloads (uninstallable)
  • Crucial display brightness toggle hidden in settings
Read detailed Motorola Moto G35 5G review
Display 6.72-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Moto G36, Moto G36 Specifications, Motorola, Moto G35 5G
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Croma, Ingram Micro India, and Vijay Sales
Xiaomi 17 Pro Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 16GB RAM
Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing; Likely to Feature 6,790mAh Battery, 6.72-Inch Display
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 17 Pro Max Cosmic Orange Variant Out of Stock in the US, India: Report
  2. These New AI Features Are Coming to Your Updated iPhone, iPad and Mac
  3. Samsung Galaxy Tab A11, Tab A11+ Design, Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Retailers in India
  5. Xiaomi 17 Pro Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC
  6. Early Deals on PlayStation 5 and Accessories Revealed Ahead of Amazon Sale
  7. Google Pixel 10 Review: A Brilliant Phone We Wanted to Love
  8. Amazon Sale 2025: Early Deals on Smartphones
  9. Oppo Find X9 Pro Chipset, AnTuTu and Geekbench Scores Revealed
  10. Vivo V60e Price in India, Specifications Surface Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Xiaomi 17 Pro Appears on Geekbench With Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, 16GB RAM
  2. Moto G36 Design and Features Revealed by TENAA Listing; Likely to Feature 6,790mAh Battery, 6.72-Inch Display
  3. iPhone 17 Series, iPhone Air Pre-Order Discounts Announced by Croma, Ingram Micro India, and Vijay Sales
  4. Vivo V60e Price and Specifications Reportedly Surface Ahead of India Launch
  5. Sony Said to Be Planning State of Play Broadcast for Next Week
  6. France Could Block Crypto Firms With MiCA Licenses Due to Enforcement Gap Concerns
  7. Oppo Find X9 Pro With Dimensity 9500 SoC Scores 4 Million Points on AnTuTu; Spotted on Geekbench
  8. Xiaomi 17 Pro Design Render Gives Us a Good Look at Its Leica-Branded Rear Cameras, Secondary Display
  9. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 Has Sold 4.4 Million Copies in Less Than Six Months of Launch
  10. Materialists Now Streaming on Netflix: What You Need to Know About Dakota Johnson’s Starrer Movie
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »