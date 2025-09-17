Moto G36 launch could be right around the corner, as the smartphone has been spotted on yet another regulator's website. We haven't heard much about a potential release date for the purported Moto G36 from the company, but Chinese regulatory authority TENAA has listed the phone with some images and specifications. The listing shows the Moto G36 will feature a 6.72-inch display and a 6,790mAh battery. It also indicates that the device will be equipped with a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup and a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Moto G36 is likely to arrive as the successor to last year's Moto G35.

Moto G36 Specifications (Expected)

A new Motorola phone with the model number XT2533-4 has been certified by TENAA in China. This handset is anticipated to launch as the Moto G36. As per the listing, the purported Moto G36 features a 6.72-inch TFT display with 1,080×2,400 pixel resolution.

The handset is listed with an octa core chipset with a base core frequency of 2.4GHz. The listing suggests 4GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options and 64GB, 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB storage options for the phone.

Renders of the purported Moto G36

Photo Credit: TENAA

The Moto G36 will feature a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel primary camera and an 8-megapixel secondary shooter. It could get a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is listed to pack a 6,790mAh battery; Motorola is likely to market it as a 7,000mAh cell.

The certification reveals the Moto G36 in a purple shade. It is likely to offer a fingerprint sensor and the face unlock feature. It could measure 166.3×76.5×8.7mm and weigh 210g.

Motorola hasn't confirmed the launch date for the Moto G36 yet. It is expected to be a budget-friendly device and could come with upgrades over the Moto G35 5G. The latter was released in India in December last year with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option.

The Moto G35 5G has a 6.72-inch full-HD+ screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. A Unisoc T760 SoC powers the handset, featuring a dual rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel quad-pixel primary rear sensor and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It boasts a 16-megapixel front camera and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 20W wired charging.