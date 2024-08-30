Moto G55 and Moto G35 were launched in European markets on Thursday (August 29) as the latest budget offering by the Lenovo-owned brand. The latest Moto G series phones share most of their specifications and design, but the Moto G55 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset. The Moto G35, in contrast, has a Unisoc T760 chip under the hood. They feature dual rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and house 5,000mAh battery units.

Moto G55, Moto G35 Price, Availability

Moto G55 pricing starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Europe. It is available in Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple shades.

On the other hand, the Moto G35 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 19,000). It is offered in Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black, and Sage Green colourways. Both phones are confirmed to be available in select Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets.

Moto G55 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Moto G55 ships with Android 14 and features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 405ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Moto G55 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

Moto G55

Photo Credit: Motorola

Connectivity options on the Moto G55 include Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, and proximity sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Moto G55 houses a 5,000mAh battery bundled with 33W charging support. It measures 161.56x73.82x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams. The Vegan Leather version weighs 182 grams.

Moto G35 Specifications

The Moto G35 shares some of the specifications and appears similar to the Moto G55. However, it sports a larger 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness level. It runs on Unisoc T760 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

Moto G35

Photo Credit: Motorola

For optics, the Moto G35 uses a similar 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, but the main sensor lacks OIS support. It features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to those of Moto G55. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It measures 166.29x 75.98 x 7.79mm and weighs 188 grams.