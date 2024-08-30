Technology News
Moto G55, Moto G35 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Moto G35 features a 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 30 August 2024 13:12 IST
Moto G55, Moto G35 With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera, 5,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G55 (pictured) and Moto G35 ship with Android 14

Highlights
  • Moto G35 is powered by a Unisoc T760 chipset
  • Both handsets are equipped with a dual rear camera setup
  • Moto G55 sports a 6.49-inch full-HD+ display
Moto G55 and Moto G35 were launched in European markets on Thursday (August 29) as the latest budget offering by the Lenovo-owned brand. The latest Moto G series phones share most of their specifications and design, but the Moto G55 runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset. The Moto G35, in contrast, has a Unisoc T760 chip under the hood. They feature dual rear camera units headlined by a 50-megapixel main sensor and house 5,000mAh battery units.

Moto G55, Moto G35 Price, Availability

Moto G55 pricing starts at EUR 249 (roughly Rs. 24,000) in Europe. It is available in Forest Grey, Smoky Green, and Twilight Purple shades.

On the other hand, the Moto G35 is priced at EUR 199 (roughly Rs. 19,000). It is offered in Leaf Green, Guava Red, Midnight Black, and Sage Green colourways. Both phones are confirmed to be available in select Latin America and Asia-Pacific markets.

Moto G55 Specifications

The dual SIM (Nano+eSIM) Moto G55 ships with Android 14 and features a 6.49-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and 20:9 aspect ratio. The display has 405ppi pixel density and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

The Moto G55 runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB onboard storage. The available storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot. It sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with OIS and an 8-megapixel sensor. Selfies and video calls are handled by a 16-megapixel front camera.

moto g55 twilight purple Moto G55

Moto G55
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

Connectivity options on the Moto G55 include Bluetooth 5.3, FM radio, NFC, GPS, A-GPS, LTEPP, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, Beidou, Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB Type-C port. It includes a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock feature. Other sensors onboard are accelerometer, ambient light, e-compass, gyroscope, SAR sensor, sensor hub, and proximity sensor. It features dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology.

The Moto G55 houses a 5,000mAh battery bundled with 33W charging support. It measures 161.56x73.82x8.09mm and weighs 179 grams. The Vegan Leather version weighs 182 grams.

Moto G35 Specifications

The Moto G35 shares some of the specifications and appears similar to the Moto G55. However, it sports a larger 6.7-inch display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 1000nits peak brightness level. It runs on Unisoc T760 chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 1TB via a MicroSD card slot.

moto g35 midnight black Moto G35

Moto G35
Photo Credit: Motorola

 

For optics, the Moto G35 uses a similar 50-megapixel dual rear camera unit, but the main sensor lacks OIS support. It features a 16-megapixel selfie shooter as well. It packs a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Connectivity options and sensors are similar to those of Moto G55. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos. It measures 166.29x 75.98 x 7.79mm and weighs 188 grams.

Moto G55

Moto G55

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.49-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G35

Moto G35

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Moto G55, Moto G55 Price, Moto G55 Specifications, Moto G35, Moto G35 Price, Moto G35 Specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
