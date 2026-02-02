Ingress protection (IP) ratings, a feature once limited to premium smartphones, are now commonly available on several mid-range and even a few pocket-friendly smartphones. Using a phone with one of the highest IP ratings (IP69) can offer you peace of mind, especially if you have an active lifestyle. In 2026, IP69-rated smartphones have become very common in the market. The OnePlus 15 and a few other recent phones, like iQOO 15, have the same rating, keeping the device safe from even high-pressure water jets and steam.

In the Indian market, we have plenty of other picks with an IP69 rating to choose from. The list includes Motorola Signature, Realme Narzo 90 5G, Vivo V60e, Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G and Moto G67 Power 5G. All these models fall under different price segments, and their prices and availability vary across stores and e-commerce listings, so it's worth comparing prices and other specifications before buying.

OnePlus 15

The OnePlus 15 is one of the top Android phones with IP66+IP68+IP69+IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. It features a 6.78-inch QHD+ (1,272x2,772 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate and 1,800 nits of peak brightness.

Under the hood, the OnePlus 15 has a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset coupled with up to 16GB LPDDR5x Ultra+ RAM and up to 512GB storage. It features a triple camera setup, featuring a 50-megapixel Sony IMX906 primary camera, 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 telephoto camera and a 50-megapixel OV50D ultrawide camera. There is also a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 selfie camera.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch QHD+ AMOLED, Up to 165Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,300mAh, 120W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

OnePlus 15 Price in India

The OnePlus 15 is priced at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB of RAM + 512GB onboard storage version is priced at Rs. 79,999. It is offered in Infinite Black, Sand Storm, and Ultra Violet colourways.

Motorola Signature

The Motorola Signature brings an IP68 + IP69 rating for under Rs. 60,000 with other top-notch specifications. It runs on Android 16 with Motorola's Hello UI on top and features a 6.8-inch Super HD (1,264x2,780 pixels) LTPO AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate. The display offers 6,200 nits of peak brightness.

A Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset powers the Motorola Signature. It carries up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 onboard storage. The triple rear camera unit of the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 828 primary shooter with OIS, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 600 periscope telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom. It includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT 500 front-facing camera.

The Motorola Signature features a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. The battery supports 10W wireless and 5W wired reverse charging.

Motorola Signature Price in India

Price of the Motorola Signature is set at Rs. 59,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The 16GB + 512GB and 16GB + 1TB RAM and storage versions are priced at Rs. 64,999 and Rs. 69,999, respectively. It is offered in Pantone Carbon and Pantone Martini Olive colourways.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 SoC

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (periscope telephoto)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 5,200mAh, 90W wired, 50W wireless

Realme Narzo 90 5G

The Realme Narzo 90 5G boasts an impressive IP66 + IP68 + IP69 ratings. It runs on Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 and features a 6.57-inch AMOLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,372 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. This model has an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max chipset, paired with up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM, and up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 90 5G features a dual rear camera unit, featuring a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 2-megapixel monochrome sensor. It has a 50-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with 60W wired fast charging support.

Realme Narzo 90 5G Price in India

Price of Realme Narzo 90 5G starts at Rs. 16,999 in India for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. The top-end option with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage is priced at Rs. 18,499. It is launched in Victory Gold and Carbon Black colourways.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.57-inch AMOLED full-HD+

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6400 Max SoC

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), 2-megapixel (monochrome)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 60W wired charging

Vivo V60e

Vivo V60e is another all-rounder available in India with a durable build and an IP68 + IP69 rating. It features a 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1,600 nits of local peak brightness. The handset has a MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo chipset under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Vivo V60e boasts a dual-rear camera unit with a 200-megapixel primary shooter with OIS support, 30x zoom, alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide-angle lens. On the front, the phone has a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It supports different AI features and packs a 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support.

Vivo V60e Price in India

The price of the Vivo V60e is set at Rs. 29,999 for the base variant with 8GB RAM + 128GB storage. The 8GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB RAM + 256GB storage models are priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999, respectively. It is released in Elite Purple and Noble Gold colourways.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.77-inch Quad Curved AMOLED

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7360-Turbo

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 8-megapixel (ultra wide angle)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 90W wired charging

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G is another solid option with an IP69 rating. This latest Reno series smartphone runs on ColorOS 16 based on Android 16 and features a 6.78-inch full-HD+ (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) LTPO AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. The panel has Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2 protection.

Oppo has equipped this Reno 15 Pro 5G with a MediaTek Dimensity 8450 chipset. It features 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. This smartphone has a triple rear camera setup, including a 200-megapixel primary camera, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 50-megapixel Samsung JN5 periscope telephoto sensor. You will also get a 50-megapixel selfie camera. It has a 6,500mAh battery with support for 80W SuperVOOC wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch full-HD+, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 8450

Rear Cameras: 200-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 50-megapixel

Battery: 6,500mAh, 80W wired charging, 50W wireless charging

Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G Price in India

The Oppo Reno 15 Pro 5G price in India begins at Rs. 67,999 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model. The 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage model is priced at Rs. 72,999.

iQOO 15

The iQOO 15 is a balanced flagship choice with IP68 and IP69 ratings. It features a 6.85-inch Samsung M14 AMOLED display with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 144Hz. It is equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC, paired with up to 16GB RAM and up to 512GB RAM.

This gaming-focused smartphone has a Q3 gaming chip and carries a triple rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x digital zoom, and a 50-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, it has a 32-megapixel selfie camera. It has IP68 and IP69 ratings and has a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 100W wired and 40W wireless fast charging support.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.85-inch AMOLED, 2K

Processor: Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 SoC.

RAM and Storage: 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM, 512GB UFS 4.1 storage

Rear Cameras: Triple rear cameras, 50-megapixel (main), 50-megapixel (telephoto), 50-megapixel (ultrawide)

Front Camera: 32-megapixel

Battery: 7,000mAh, 100W wired charging, 40W wireless charging

iQOO 15 Price in India

Price of iQOO 15 is set at Rs. 72,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM + 256GB storage. The top-of-the-line option is priced at Rs. 79,999, offering 16GB RAM + 512GB storage.

Moto G67 Power 5G

If you are looking for a handset with decent specifications and IP69 certification against dust and water ingress under Rs. 20,000, then the Moto G67 Power 5G is a correct choice. This model launched in November last year in India with a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen and 120Hz refresh rate. The display has Corning Gorilla 7i protection. It has MIL-810H military-grade certification.

The Moto G67 Power 5G runs on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM. The rear camera unit of the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a two-in-one Flicker lens. It features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It carries a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging.

Key Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen, 120Hz refresh rate

Processor: Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC

RAM, storage: 8GB, 128GB

Rear Cameras: 50-megapixel (main), an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter

Battery: 7,000mAh

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India

Moto G67 Power 5G is priced at Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in India. Buyers can get it in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro shades.