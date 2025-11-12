The Moto G67 Power 5G was launched in India earlier this month, featuring a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports Google Gemini features. The smartphone, with a vegan leather finish and Pantone-curated colourways, is now available for purchase in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration.

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

The price of the Moto G67 Power 5G in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. SBI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance customers can get a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing the effective cost down to Rs. 14,999. Buyers can also enjoy exchange benefits and no-cost EMI offers for up to six months.

Moto G67 Power 5G buyers can avail total benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio on the Rs. 449 prepaid plan, the company confirmed in a press release. The offer includes a cashback of Rs. 2,000 and additional partner coupons worth Rs. 8,000.

Available via Flipkart, the Motorola website, and select retail stores across India, the Moto G67 Power 5G is sold in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro shades.

Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G67 Power 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla 7i protection. It has MIL-810H military grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and support for Google's Gemini AI features. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI on top.

In the camera department, the Moto G67 Power 5G comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a “two-in-one Flicker” lens. At the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset includes a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It measures 166.23×76.5×8.6mm in size and weighs about 210g.