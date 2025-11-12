Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features

Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features

Moto G67 Power 5G is backed by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 12 November 2025 13:43 IST
Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto G67 Power 5G is sold in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro shades

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Moto G67 Power 5G gets a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor
  • The handset includes a 32-megapixel sensor at the front
  • The Moto G67 Power 5G supports 30W wired fast charging
Advertisement

The Moto G67 Power 5G was launched in India earlier this month, featuring a 7,000mAh silicon-carbon battery with 30W wired fast charging support. The handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main rear camera and a 32-megapixel selfie shooter. It is backed by a 4nm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset and supports Google Gemini features. The smartphone, with a vegan leather finish and Pantone-curated colourways, is now available for purchase in the country in a single RAM and storage configuration. 

Moto G67 Power 5G Price in India, Offers, Availability

The price of the Moto G67 Power 5G in India is set at Rs. 15,999 for the sole 8GB + 128GB option. SBI Bank, Axis Bank, IDFC Bank, and Bajaj Finance customers can get a Rs. 1,000 discount, bringing the effective cost down to Rs. 14,999. Buyers can also enjoy exchange benefits and no-cost EMI offers for up to six months. 

Moto G67 Power 5G buyers can avail total benefits worth Rs. 10,000 from Reliance Jio on the Rs. 449 prepaid plan, the company confirmed in a press release. The offer includes a cashback of Rs. 2,000 and additional partner coupons worth Rs. 8,000.

Available via Flipkart, the Motorola website, and select retail stores across India, the Moto G67 Power 5G is sold in Pantone Parachute Purple, Pantone Blue Curacao, and Pantone Cilantro shades.

Moto G67 Power 5G Specifications, Features

The Moto G67 Power 5G boasts a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ support and Corning Gorilla 7i protection. It has MIL-810H military grade certification and an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. The handset is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and support for Google's Gemini AI features. It ships with Android 15-based Hello UI on top.

In the camera department, the Moto G67 Power 5G comes with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 main sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter, and a “two-in-one Flicker” lens. At the front, it is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls. The handset includes a 7,000mAh battery with support for 30W wired fast charging. It measures 166.23×76.5×8.6mm in size and weighs about 210g.

Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G

Motorola Moto G67 Power 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 7000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto G67 Power 5G, Moto G67 Power 5G price in India, Moto G67 Power 5G India Launch, Moto G67 Power 5G Features, Moto, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price

Related Stories

Moto G67 Power 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Offers, Features
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 15 Price in India May Have Leaked via Listing Ahead of Launch
  2. Latest Pixel Drop Brings Several New Features to Pixel Phones
  3. Exclusive: iQOO 15's Launch Price Is Not What You'd Expect
  4. New Aadhaar App Explained: Everything You Need to Know
  5. Vivo X300 Series Teased to Launch Soon in India
  6. Nothing Phone 3a Lite India Launch Confirmed by the Brand
  7. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe Leaks Ahead of Global Debut
  8. Acerpure Nitro Z Series 100-Inch QLED TV Debuts: Price in India
  9. This Security Flaw Can Let Attacker See Your Chats With AI, Microsoft Finds
  10. GoPro Max 2, Lit Hero, Fluid Pro AI Gimbal Launched in India at This Price
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Pro Specifications Leaked; Compact Model Could be Called Reno 15C
  2. Perplexity, Anthropic and Other Big AI Companies Might Have Exposed Secrets on GitHub
  3. Realme GT 8 Pro Price in Europe, Storage Variants Reportedly Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. Vivo X300 Series Confirmed to Launch Soon in India: See Expected Specifications, Features, Price
  5. Amazon Prime Video's Ad-Supported Audience Hits 315 Million Monthly Viewers Globally
  6. OnePlus 15 Price in India Reportedly Leaked via Retailer Listing Ahead of Launch
  7. Qualcomm Allegedly Preparing Snapdragon X Elite Chipsets to Power Future Android PCs
  8. Microsoft’s Mustafa Suleyman Highlights the Need to be Self-Sufficient in AI: Report
  9. Sony Unveils 27-Inch PlayStation Gaming Monitor That Comes With a Charging Hook for DualSense Controller
  10. Apple Reportedly Preparing Second-Gen HomePod Mini With Faster Chip, Audio Upgrades
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »