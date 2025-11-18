Moto G57 Power will launch in India later this month, the tech firm announced via a social media post. The handset was recently unveiled in select EU countries on November 5. The company has also teased various key specifications of the smartphone, which appear to be the same as the global variant. In India, the Moto G57 Power will be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. It will also ship with a triple rear camera unit, with a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor.

Moto G57 Power Specifications, Features (Expected)

The smartphone maker confirmed via a post on X that the Moto G57 Power will be launched in India on November 24. The Indian variant of the handset is confirmed to be powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 7,000mAh battery. Moreover, it is teased to carry a triple rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 sensor. The upcoming smartphone will be available in the country via Flipkart.

The moto g57 POWER — featuring the world's 1st Snapdragon® 6s Gen 4 + Android 16 for ultra-smooth performance. 50MP Sony LYTIA™ 600 camera, 7000mAh battery & a tough 120Hz FHD+ display.

Motorola unveiled the Moto G57 Power in select global markets on November 5 at a starting price of EUR 279 (roughly Rs. 28,000). The phone is offered in the EU in Pantone Corsair, Pantone Fluidity, and Pantone Pink Lemonade colourways. Meanwhile, the company has teased that the Moto G57 Power will go on sale in India in at least three colour options. The specifications revealed by the company are identical to its global counterpart.

To recap, the Moto G57 Power sports a 6.72-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 391 ppi pixel density, up to 1,050 nits of peak brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. It is powered by a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a 7,000mAh battery with 30W wired fast charging support.

For optics, the Moto G57 Power is equipped with a triple rear camera unit. It features a 50-megapixel main Sony LYT-600 camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and an unspecified 3-in-1 light sensor. On the front, the handset gets an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The company claims that the Moto G57 Power ships with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance, along with MIL-STD-810H6 certification for drop protection.