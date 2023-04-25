Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2022 in August last year. This year, at MWC 2023, Lenovo CEO, Yuanqing Yang assured that the next Moto Razr handset will launch soon and will be “much better.” Besides that, there have been unofficial speculations and reports that have suggested many details about the purported foldable Moto Razr 2023 smartphone. The company has now officially released a teaser that gives a glimpse at its design. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested that the Moto Razr 2023 will launch with a considerably bigger external display.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo China's mobile division shared a teaser of the upcoming Moto Razr 2023 handset through a Weibo post. The executive added in the caption that the phone will come with a bigger external display panel and a higher refresh rate. However, it is unclear if both the internal and external screens will feature a higher refresh rate or just the external one.

To support the teaser, reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted, that the new Moto Razr 2023 will launch with a 3.5-inch external display, which is considerably larger than the 2.7-inch outer screen that its predecessor sported, and according to the tipster, also bigger than the outer screen of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, which is tipped to be 3.4-inch. It is also bigger than the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip.

An earlier report suggested that Motorola will launch the upcoming Razr 2023 clamshell foldable under the Razr+ moniker. Whereas, another report stated that the same phone may launch under the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra name in Canada and certain other select regions.

Notably, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with the model number XT2321-1, hinting at its imminent India release. Another phone with a BIS certification featured the model number XT2303-2 and is expected to be the Motorola Edge 40.

