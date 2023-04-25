Technology News

Moto Razr 2023 Officially Teased, Tipped to Feature Bigger External Display: Details

Moto Razr 2022 was launched in China in August 2022.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 25 April 2023 13:09 IST
Moto Razr 2023 Officially Teased, Tipped to Feature Bigger External Display: Details

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Razr 2022 (pictured) sports a 2.7-inch external display

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2023 could launch as the Motorola Razr+
  • In select regions, the phone may debut as Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
  • The phone is expected to feature a dual-colour rear panel

Motorola launched the Moto Razr 2022 in August last year. This year, at MWC 2023, Lenovo CEO, Yuanqing Yang assured that the next Moto Razr handset will launch soon and will be “much better.” Besides that, there have been unofficial speculations and reports that have suggested many details about the purported foldable Moto Razr 2023 smartphone. The company has now officially released a teaser that gives a glimpse at its design. Meanwhile, a tipster has suggested that the Moto Razr 2023 will launch with a considerably bigger external display.

Chen Jin, General Manager of Lenovo China's mobile division shared a teaser of the upcoming Moto Razr 2023 handset through a Weibo post. The executive added in the caption that the phone will come with a bigger external display panel and a higher refresh rate. However, it is unclear if both the internal and external screens will feature a higher refresh rate or just the external one.

To support the teaser, reliable tipster Ice Universe (@UniverseIce) tweeted, that the new Moto Razr 2023 will launch with a 3.5-inch external display, which is considerably larger than the 2.7-inch outer screen that its predecessor sported, and according to the tipster, also bigger than the outer screen of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 smartphone, which is tipped to be 3.4-inch. It is also bigger than the recently launched Oppo Find N2 Flip.

An earlier report suggested that Motorola will launch the upcoming Razr 2023 clamshell foldable under the Razr+ moniker. Whereas, another report stated that the same phone may launch under the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra name in Canada and certain other select regions.

Notably, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was also recently spotted on the BIS certification website with the model number XT2321-1, hinting at its imminent India release. Another phone with a BIS certification featured the model number XT2303-2 and is expected to be the Motorola Edge 40.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Moto Razr 2023, Moto Razr 2023 specifications, Motorola
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Faces Scrutiny in Germany Over Use of Personal Data

Related Stories

Moto Razr 2023 Officially Teased, Tipped to Feature Bigger External Display: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Price in India, Variants Leaked: Check Here
  3. Poco F5 Confirmed to Get This Snapdragon SoC; to Launch Soon in India
  4. Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Government Says
  5. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  6. ChatGPT: How to Use AI as a Virtual Financial Adviser
  7. Infinix Smart 7 HD Will Launch in India on This Date
  8. OnePlus 11R 5G Review: Back in Form
  9. Vivo T2 5G Review: Best Phone Under Rs. 20,000?
  10. Jio Brings New Entry Level Broadband Plan for Rs. 198
#Latest Stories
  1. Spotify Beats Expectations to Cross 500 Million User Mark as First Quarter Loss Widens
  2. Government Against E-Retailers' Predatory Pricing, Restriction of Choice: Union Minister Piyush Goyal
  3. Government Exploring 'Options' After WTO Panel Ruling on IT Tariffs, Rules Out Immediate Impact
  4. Why Facebook Parent Meta Is Scrambling to Catch Up on AI Technology
  5. Twitter Blue Subscribers' Verified Accounts Are Now 'Prioritised', Elon Musk Says
  6. Poco F5 to Come WIth Snapdragon 7+ Gen 2 SoC, Expected to Launch in India Soon
  7. Nokia G11 Plus Receives Android 13 Stable Update: How to Download
  8. KuCoin Users Lost Thousands in 45-Minute-Long Twitter Hack, Here’s What Happened
  9. Renault to Overhaul Software Architecture Ahead of Goal to Be on Par With Tesla by 2026
  10. Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Global Launch Timings Revealed: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.