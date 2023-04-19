Technology News
Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Edge 40 Clear BIS Certification in India, Could Launch Soon: Report

Meanwhile the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra was reportedly listed on Geekbench, hinting at key specifications

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 April 2023 13:18 IST
The upcoming Motorola Razr Plus is said to replace the outgoing Motorola Razr 2022 (pictured above)

Highlights
  • Motorola Razr Plus could be called the Razr 40 Ultra in the UAE and in In
  • The Razr 40 Ultra may have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC
  • The handset is rumoured to have a 2.7-inch cover display

Motorola seems all set to debut two new foldables this year. Both handsets have shown up in numerous leaks over the past few weeks. The company is expected to launch a high-end model and an affordable alternative going by recent leaks. The high-end model is expected to get the Razr Plus name while the affordable model is expected to be called the Razr Lite. Rumoured hardware details about both of the foldables have already leaked out. And now, there's information about two Motorola phones coming to India, one of which also includes the Razr 40 Ultra. Additionally, the same handset has reportedly also shown up on Geekbench, suggesting some key specifications.

MySmartPrice has reported that two Motorola phones had recently cleared the BIS certification in India. The first phone to clear its BIS certification is said to have the model number ‘XT2321-1', which is tipped to be the model number for the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra in the UAE and Canada. As per recent leaks the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is basically the Motorola Razr Plus with a different name.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has also shown up in past leaks with the same moniker. According to GizChina, a TRDA certification had earlier suggested that this moniker will be reserved for the UAE market, as the handset is expected to launch globally, unlike the recent Razr 2022, which was exclusive to China.

The second model to clear the BIS certification reportedly has the model number ‘XT2303-2', which according to the source might be the Motorola Edge 40. The smartphone appears to be a successor to the Edge 30, which is a mid-range smartphone.

Motorola's Edge 40 Ultra also reportedly showed up on benchmarking website, Geekbench. The listing suggests scores of 1,285 points and 3,810 points in single-core and multi-core tests respectively. Also hinted alongside the scores is the presence of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. While the processor is not clearly mentioned in the listing, it can be deducted from the CPU and GPU details provided in the same. Also mentioned in the listing is the presence of an 8GB RAM variant.

A recent report also suggested an artist's impression of what the Motorola Razr Lite could look like. The Razr Lite could also be called the Razr 2023 in some markets. The detailed renders show a tiny cover display compared to the Razr Plus, which seems to have a large enough, 2.7-inch outer display, as per the latest leaks.

Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel. Sheldon is available on Twitter at @shellshocd, and you can mail him at ...More
