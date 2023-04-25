Technology News

Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details

Bitcoin price on Tuesday slipped by 1.62 percent, settling at $27,342 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh).

Written by Radhika Parashar, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 25 April 2023 12:11 IST
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details

Photo Credit: Reuters

The valuation of the crypto sector stands at $1.15 trillion as of April 25

Highlights
  • Cardano saw its price drop by 2.53 percent on Tuesday
  • Most stablecoins also recorded losses
  • Zilliqua price rose by 0.31 percent

Bitcoin recorded a 1.62 percent drop in value on Tuesday, amid ongoing volatility in the crypto market. The current trading value of BTC, the world's most well-known digital currency, stands at $27,342 (roughly Rs. 22.3 lakh) on national as well as international exchanges. In the last 24 hours, the value of Bitcoin slipped by $385 (roughly Rs. 31,535). The crypto market has seen a slump over the past week, shortly after Bitcoin and Ethereum touched their highest price points since 2022.

Ether recorded a fall of 2.06 percent to trade at $1,833 (roughly Rs. 1.50 lakh) on Tuesday. As per data from Gadgets 360's crypto price tracker, ETH saw a $20 (roughly Rs. 1,638) drop in value in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ethereum has fallen from a high of $2,000 (roughly Rs. 1.6 lakh) to its current price.

After Ethereum completed the Shanghai upgrade, the blockchain witnessed a remarkable influx of 571,950 ETH deposits, worth over $1 billion (roughly Rs. 8,194 crore) for staking. This has been the largest weekly token inflow for ETH to date, according to a CoinDesk report. This surge has been attributed to institutional staking service providers and investors who reinvested their rewards following withdrawals.

“Both Bitcoin and Ether are down. Ether is in a more stable position, with record-breaking staker inflows following the Shanghai upgrade. This signals market resilience—liquidations mostly from short positions, hinting at potential market movement. Crypto markets cautiously await mixed tech earnings, potentially impacting prices—regional markets open flat with limited activity in both crypto and traditional finance (TradFi),” Rajagopal Menon, Vice President, WazirX told Gadgets 360.

Tether, Binance Coin, Ripple, Solana, and Polkadot all recorded losses on Tuesday.

Both memecoins DOGE and SHIB were impacted by market pressures and neither managed to see an increase in value on Tuesday. Other digital currencies that saw their prices fall included Avalanche, Tron, and Chainlink.

The overall market cap of the crypto sector tumbled by 1.23 percent on Tuesday, reducing the sector's valuation to $1.15 trillion (roughly Rs. 94,50,204 crore), as per data from CoinMarketCap. However, relatively unknown altcoins managed to beat the market slowdown to record gains. These include Zilliqa, NEM, Cartesi, and Braintrust.

“Crypto markets have mostly traded flat in the last 24 hours. Crypto fear and greed index sustained its score of 53 from yesterday. As per a new report by Standard Chartered Bank, BTC has the potential to reach $100,000 (roughly Rs. 81.9 lakh) by year-end. It underlines that it could be driven by a number of factors, including the recent banking-sector crisis, and a run-up to the next Bitcoin halving event, which is scheduled for next year,” Parth Chaturvedi, Crypto Ecosystem Lead, CoinSwitch told Gadgets 360.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Cryptocurrency is an unregulated digital currency, not a legal tender and subject to market risks. The information provided in the article is not intended to be and does not constitute financial advice, trading advice or any other advice or recommendation of any sort offered or endorsed by NDTV. NDTV shall not be responsible for any loss arising from any investment based on any perceived recommendation, forecast or any other information contained in the article. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.

Cryptocurrency Prices across Indian exchanges

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Cryprocurrency, Bitcoin, Ether, Qutm, Wrapped Bitcoin, Zcash, Tether, USD Coin, Ripple, Binance USD, Binance Coin, Cardano, Polygon, Solana, Polkadot, Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Litecoin, Uniswap, Tron, Monero, Dash, Bitcoin Cash, Flex, Cartesi, Braintrust, Zilliqua
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar
Radhika Parashar is a senior correspondent for Gadgets 360. She has been reporting on tech and telecom for the last three years now and will be focussing on writing about all things crypto. Besides this, she is a major sitcom nerd and often replies in Chandler Bing and Michael Scott references. For tips or queries you could reach out to her at RadhikaP@ndtv.com. More
OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, to Be Available for Pre-Order Starting April 28: All Details
ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Faces Scrutiny in Germany Over Use of Personal Data
Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, Pre-Orders to Start on April 28
  2. ED Freezes Rs. 92 Crore After Raids on HPZ Token in Three Cities
  3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Launch Timeline Tipped: Check Here
  4. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro With Curved Display Debuts in India: Check Price
  5. iPhone 15 Pro Max May Come With This Larger Sony Sensor: Check Here
  6. JioCinema Sets New Viewership Record During RCB-CSK IPL Match
  7. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  8. Oppo A98 5G Render, Specifications Leaked Online: Check Here
  9. Poco F5 5G Could Launch In India on This Date
  10. Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Live Images Leak Design and Features: See Here
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr 2023 Officially Teased, Tipped to Feature Bigger External Display: Details
  2. ChatGPT Maker OpenAI Faces Scrutiny in Germany Over Use of Personal Data
  3. Bitcoin, Ether Prices Fall Alongside Most Altcoins Amid Ongoing Market Volatility: Details
  4. OnePlus Pad Price in India Revealed, to Be Available for Pre-Order Starting April 28: All Details
  5. 007’s Road to a Million: Brian Cox to Star in Amazon Prime Video’s James Bond-Inspired Game Show
  6. Fastrack Revoltt FS1 Pro Smartwatch With 1.96-inch Arched Display Launched in India: Price, Features
  7. Enforcement Directorate Raids HPZ Token in Three Cities, Freezes Rs. 92 Crore: Details
  8. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5, Galaxy Watch 6 Tipped to Launch in July
  9. SpaceX Gains Approval to Set Up Fifth US Rocket Launch Site at Vandenberg Space Force Base
  10. Zimbabwe Set to Introduce Gold-Backed Digital Currency to Stabilise Zimbabwean Dollar: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.