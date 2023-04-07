Motorola is reportedly planning to expand its foldable smartphone series with Moto Razr+ 2023. There have been various reports on the expected name of the smartphone. It was previously reported that Motorola will launch this new foldable smartphone with the Razr+ moniker instead of the Razr brand name. Now, the smartphone has also been listed on the CQC and TDRA listing, as per a recent report, revealing its battery capacity and charging speed. with the model number XT2321-3 on both websites. However, the Canadian REL certification website has been spotted with the phone carrying the moniker — Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Moto Razr+ 2023 has recently been spotted on the China Quality Certification website as well as the UAE's TDRA webpage and Canada's Radio Equipment List site. The phone is listed on all the three websites with model number XT2321-2, XT2321-1 and XT2321-3, respectively.

While the TDRA listing hints at the smartphone being named Moto Razr+, the Canadian REL website suggests the moniker Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, hinting that the smartphone may debut with different names in different regions.

An earlier report suggested that the Motorola Razr+ could feature a 2.7-inch cover display. It was also said to be backed by a 2,850mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The upcoming smartphone will succeed Moto Razr 2022, and is tipped to come with a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Moto Razr 2022, which was unveiled in China in August last year. It runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0. The handset sports a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display and a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup on the Moto Razr 2022, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.