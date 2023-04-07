Technology News

Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions

Moto Razr+ 2023 is expected to be the next foldable phone from Motorola.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 7 April 2023 20:24 IST
Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions

Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Razr+ 2023 predecessor Moto Razr 2022 (pictured) also got a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display

Highlights
  • Moto Razr+ 2023 will come with a bigger battery than its predecessor
  • The purported smartphone will succeed Moto Razr 2022
  • Moto Razr+ 2023 has appeared on various listings with same model name

Motorola is reportedly planning to expand its foldable smartphone series with Moto Razr+ 2023. There have been various reports on the expected name of the smartphone. It was previously reported that Motorola will launch this new foldable smartphone with the Razr+ moniker instead of the Razr brand name. Now, the smartphone has also been listed on the CQC and TDRA listing, as per a recent report, revealing its battery capacity and charging speed. with the model number XT2321-3 on both websites. However, the Canadian REL certification website has been spotted with the phone carrying the moniker — Motorola Razr 40 Ultra.

According to a report by 91mobiles, the Moto Razr+ 2023 has recently been spotted on the China Quality Certification website as well as the UAE's TDRA webpage and Canada's Radio Equipment List site. The phone is listed on all the three websites with model number XT2321-2, XT2321-1 and XT2321-3, respectively.

While the TDRA listing hints at the smartphone being named Moto Razr+, the Canadian REL website suggests the moniker Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, hinting that the smartphone may debut with different names in different regions.

An earlier report suggested that the Motorola Razr+ could feature a 2.7-inch cover display. It was also said to be backed by a 2,850mAh battery with 30W fast charging support. The upcoming smartphone will succeed Moto Razr 2022, and is tipped to come with a bigger battery than its predecessor.

Meanwhile, the Moto Razr 2022, which was unveiled in China in August last year. It runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0. The handset sports a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display and a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage.

For photography, there is a dual rear camera setup on the Moto Razr 2022, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera. The smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Smartphone companies have launched many compelling devices over the first quarter of 2023. What are some of the best phones launched in 2023 you can buy today? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Motorola
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman

Related Stories

Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Here's What's Different
  2. iOS 17 Might Not be Available for These iPhone Models: All Details
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G Launched in India at This Price
  4. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5, Galaxy Z Flip 5 Key Specifications Tipped
  5. Microsoft SwiftKey Gets Bing Chat AI Integration on Android: All Details
  6. Moto G Power 5G Debuts With Up to 38 Hours Battery Life: See Price
  7. Vivo T2 5G Series Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  8. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch This Month in India
  9. Moto G73 5G Review: Smooth and Secure
  10. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
#Latest Stories
  1. Moto Razr+ 2023 Tipped to Come with Another Moniker in Canada, Other Regions
  2. Microsoft Edge Gets Bing’s Dall-E Image Creator, Drop Tool, and More: All Details
  3. April to July Period Crucial for Global Crypto Regulations, Hints Nirmala Sitharaman
  4. Vivo X90, Vivo X90 Pro Tipped to Launch in India on April 26: Report
  5. Infinix Note 30 Live Images Tip 64-Megapixel Triple Rear Camera Unit, 5,000mAh Battery
  6. India Clocked 0.07 Percent Crypto Tax Payers; Over 99 Percent Global Investors Evaded Dues: Divly Report
  7. Drop in DOGE Triggers Crypto Chaos After Elon Musk Brings Back Blue Bird Logo on Twitter
  8. OnePlus Nord CE 3 Lite 5G vs Realme 10 Pro 5G: Price in India, Specifications Compared
  9. Alibaba Invites Businesses to Test Its ChatGPT-Like AI Chatbot: Report
  10. Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Motion Poster Out Now, Trailer Out on April 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.