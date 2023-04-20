Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Teaser Poster Leaks Online, Hints at Imminent Launch

Technology News

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 April 2023 14:45 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Moto Razr 2022 features a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC

Highlights
  • Moto Razr 2022 was launched in August 2022
  • Motorola Razr Plus could be called Razr 40 Ultra in the UAE and in India
  • Motorola Razr 40 Ultra could pack up to 12GB of RAM

Motorola is reportedly working on twi new foldable clamshell smartphone. Ahead of any formal announcement, a teaser image of the purported high-end Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has leaked online. The teaser poster appears with a 'Flip the Secret' tagline referring to its folding form factor. The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is said to come with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM. It is likely to succeed Moto Razr 2022, which was unveiled in China in August last year.

Known tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has leaked an alleged teaser poster of the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra on Twitter. The poster confirms the moniker and is shown with a 'Flip the Secret' tagline.

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra has been in the rumour mill for quite some time now. It reportedly showed up on the benchmarking website Geekbench with 1,285 points in single-core testing and 3,810 points in the multi-core test. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB RAM is expected to power the handset. It might have a Motorola Razr+ moniker in other countries except for UAE and India.

Motorola's Razr 40 Ultra is expected to succeed last year's Moto Razr 2022. The latter was launched in China in August last year with an initial price tag of CNY 5,999 (roughly Rs. 70,750) for the lower 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

The Moto Razr 2022 runs on Android 12-based MyUI 4.0 and features a 6.7-inch foldable OLED main display. It sports a 2.7-inch OLED outer cover display. It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of onboard storage. The Moto Razr 2022 has a dual rear camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel main sensor, and a 13-megapixel secondary sensor. For selfies, there is a 32-megapixel front camera as well. The foldable smartphone is backed by a 3,500mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Further reading: Motorola Razr 40 Ultra, Motorola Razr 40 Ultra Specifications, Motorola, Moto Razr 2022
Nithya P Nair
