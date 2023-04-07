Motorola Edge 40 Pro powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC was launched in European markets this week. Now, the Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is reportedly getting ready to launch the Motorola Edge 40 as its renders have surfaced on the Web, suggesting possible design and specifications. The latest Edge-series handset is shown in four colour options. It appears to have a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout on the display. The leaked renders suggest a 50-megapixel triple camera setup at the back as well. The Motorola Edge 40 is expected to debut as a toned-down version of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro.

Known tipster Roland Quandt (@rquandt) shared the alleged renders of Motorola Edge 40 on Twitter. As mentioned, the renders show the handset in blue, black, green, and viva magenta colour options. The viva magenta shade was first used on the Motorola Edge 30 Fusion. The display is seen with a centrally-aligned hole-punch cutout, housing the selfie camera.

It appears to have a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50-megapixel primary sensor with Optical Image Stabilisation support and LED flash. Further, the left spine of the handset is seen to house the power and volume buttons.

The Motorola Edge 40 is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8020 SoC, with 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. It is expected to feature a 6.55-inch full-HD+ OLED display with 144Hz refresh rate.

Motorola's Edge 40 could debut as an altered version of the Motorola Edge 40 Pro. The latter was launched in Europe this week in Interstellar Black and Lunar Blue colours with a price tag of EUR 899.99 (roughly Rs. 80,500) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

The Motorola Edge 40 Pro features a 165Hz pOLED display and is powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. It has a triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 4,600mAh battery with 125W fast charging support.

