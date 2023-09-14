Technology News

Motorola Edge 40 Neo India Launch Date Set For September 21: All Details

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 September 2023 11:30 IST
Photo Credit: X/ motorolaindia

Motorola Edge 40 Neo teased in a blue colour variant

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo could sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ pOLED display
  • The phone is likely to have a 50-megapixel primary rear camera sensor
  • Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to support 68W wired fast charging

Motorola Edge 40 Neo is confirmed to launch in India soon. The handset will join the two other models, that were introduced globally in April. The base Motorola Edge 40 was released in India in May but the Motorola Edge 40 Pro did not launch in the country. Recently a leak suggested the key specifications, design, and colour options of the Edge 40 Neo. And now the Lenovo-owned company has announced the Indian launch date of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. 

In a post on the social media platform X, Motorola India (@motorolaindia) teased the design of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo as it confirmed that the phone will launch in India on September 21. A silhouette image of the upcoming handset is seen in a blue colour option with a double camera unit and an LED flash unit placed on a rectangular camera island in the top left corner of the back panel.

An earlier report hinted at the design render, colour options, and key specifications of the Motorola Edge 40 Neo. The handset was seen with flat edges and narrow bezels with the volume rocker and power button on the right edge of the phone. The bottom edge was seen with a USB Type-C port, a microphone, a SIM tray slot, and a speaker grille. The phone is expected to launch in Caneel Bay, Black Beauty, and Soothing Sea colour options.

Expected to sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (2400 × 1080 pixels) pOLED display, the Motorola Edge 40 Neo is expected to come with a refresh rate of 144Hz, according to a MySmartPrice report. It is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 SoC paired with Mali G77 GPU, 12GB of RAM, and 256GB internal storage. The phone is likely to ship with Android 13-based MyUX OS.

For optics, the Edge 40 Neo is expected to include a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 13-megapixel ultra-wide lens. The front camera is expected to be equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor which is likely to be placed in a centre-aligned hole-punch cutout at the top of the display.

The Motorola Edge 40 Neo is said to pack a 5,000mAh battery with 68W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset is tipped to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is also said to arrive with an IP68 rating for dust and splash resistance. The dual nano SIM-supported phone could support 5G, Bluetooth, NFC, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C connectivity.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Motorola Edge 40 Neo, Motorola Edge 40 Neo India launch, Motorola Edge 40 Neo specifications, Motorola, Motorola Edge 40, Motorola Edge 40 Pro, Motorola Edge 40 series
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Elon Musk's X a 'Habitual Non-Compliant Platform', Says IT Ministry to Karnataka HC
Centre to Draft New Policy to Attract EV Manufacturers, Bring Investment: Piyush Goyal

