Moto G53s 5G Spotted on Google Play Console; Tipped to Get Snapdragon 480 SoC: Report

Moto G53s 5G is expected to be launched later this year as a mid-range 5G smartphone.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Richa Sharma | Updated: 24 March 2023 16:27 IST
Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola launched the Moto G53 5G earlier this year (pictured)

  • Moto G53s 5G is listed with two Kryo 460 cores clocked at 2.0 GHz
  • The handset also gets six efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz
  • Moto G53s 5G is listed on Google Play Console with the codename Penang

Moto G53 series is adding a new member to the lineup, Moto G53s 5G. The purported smartphone has now been spotted online for the first time on Google Play Console, hinting at the handset's expected chipset and other specifications. The phone is listed to be equipped with a Snapdragon 480 SoC under the hood. The listing also suggests two performance cores running at 2.0 GHz and six efficiency cores clocked at 1.8 GHz. Motorola launched the Moto G53 5G earlier this year.

According to a report by MySmartPrice, the Moto G53s 5G has recently been listed on Google Play Console with the codename 'Penang'. It is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon SM4350 SoC, which could be a Snapdragon 480 SoC. The listing also suggests the handset will carry 4GB of RAM and runs Android 13-based MyUX skin out-of-the-box. Additionally, the smartphone also shows its CPU running two Kryo 460 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and six Kryo 460 cores clocked at 1.8GHz, as per the listing.

The listing also suggests that the upcoming G-series phone from Motorola will come with Adreno 619 GPU. Moreover, the design of the display specs has also been tipped. The Moto G53s 5G could come with an HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. However, the screen size has not been specified yet. Motorola is yet to reveal any details on the same. The upcoming smartphone is expected to debut this year.

Meanwhile, Motorola is gearing up to launch the Moto G13 in India on March 29. The company has confirmed the launch via a landing page on the e-commerce platform, Flipkart. Some of the key specifications of the upcoming handset have also been teased along with its design. The upcoming Moto G13 will be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC paired with a Mali G52 GPU, 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage.

Moto G53s 5G will be an addition to the Moto G53 lineup, launched globally in January this year. The smartphone is powered by a Snapdragon 480+ SoC, and houses 4GB of RAM with 128 of GB inbuilt storage. 

 

Moto G53s 5G, Motorola, Moto G53s 5G specifications, Google Play Console
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories.
