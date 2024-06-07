Motorola Edge 50 Ultra was introduced globally in April this year alongside the Motorola Edge 50 Fusion, which is currently available in India. Now, the top-of-the-line Ultra version has been teased to launch soon in the country. The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC and a 4,500mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging support. Notably, another phone in the Motorola Edge 50 lineup, namely the Motorola Edge 50 Pro was launched in India in April.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra India launch

The Motorola India handle on X (formerly Twitter) shared a teaser of a smartphone with the "coming soon" tag. The image only shows a hollowed-out back panel of the upcoming handset. The wooden textured rear panel and the camera unit placements confirm that it is the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra, particularly its Nordic Wood variant. This is backed by the text in the image which reads, "'Wood' you believe it?"

Set yourself up to reconnect with the world around you and experience the proximity of nature. pic.twitter.com/6NN8crjFO2 — Motorola India (@motorolaindia) June 7, 2024

The upcoming Indian variant of the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is expected to share similar specifications as its global counterpart.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra specifications, features

The Motorola Edge 50 Ultra sports a 6.7-inch 144Hz full-HD+ pOLED screen. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage and ships with Android 14-based Hello UI.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 50 Ultra is equipped with a triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) support, another 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto shooter with up to 3x optical zoom. The front camera houses a 50-megapixel sensor.

Motorola Edge 50 Ultra packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 125W wired and 50W wireless fast charging. Connectivity options include dual 5G, 4G, Wi-Fi, GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, Beidou, NavIC, NFC, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. It carries an in-display fingerprint sensor for security and an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

