Realme GT Neo 6 SE will launch in China soon. Although the company has yet to announce the specific launch date, it has confirmed several features of the upcoming handset, including processor and display details. Recently, a leaked design render and a live image of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE surfaced online, suggesting the design of the awaited smartphone. Now the design of the model has been spotted on a certification site. It has also reportedly appeared on a popular benchmarking platform.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE with the model number RMX3850 has been listed on the TENAA certification website, which shows the design of the handset, according to a MySmartPrice report. The design appears similar to the ones that leaked previously. The front panel is seen with a curved display and the right edge appears to hold the power button and volume rockers.

Realme GT Neo 6 SE design as seen on TENAA site

Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Seen in a dark grey/black shade, the dual rear camera and the LED flash units of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE are placed within three circular slots arranged in a triangular manner. These are placed in the top left corner of the back panel within a rectangular camera module spanning edge to edge, in a slightly darker shade.

The aforementioned report also mentioned that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE with the model number RMX3850 appeared on the Geekbench listing. The phone was seen with Android 14-based UI, an octa-core chipset paired with an Adreno 732 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It scored 1,389 and 3,960 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests, respectively.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE has previously been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and a customised 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED BOE display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of local peak brightness level. It has previously been tipped to be backed with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

