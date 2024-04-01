Technology News

Realme GT Neo 6 SE TENAA Listing Shows Design; Model Spotted on Geekbench

Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Manas Mitul | Updated: 1 April 2024 19:38 IST
Realme GT Neo 6 SE TENAA Listing Shows Design; Model Spotted on Geekbench

Photo Credit: Weibo/ @experiencemore

Realme GT Neo 6 SE leaked render suggest a blue colour option

Highlights
  • Realme GT Neo 6 SE is confirmed to sport a 1.5K LTPO OLED BOE display
  • The handset is expected to feature a triple rear camera unit
  • The Realme GT Neo 6 SE could be backed by a 5,500mAh battery
Advertisement

Realme GT Neo 6 SE will launch in China soon. Although the company has yet to announce the specific launch date, it has confirmed several features of the upcoming handset, including processor and display details. Recently, a leaked design render and a live image of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE surfaced online, suggesting the design of the awaited smartphone. Now the design of the model has been spotted on a certification site. It has also reportedly appeared on a popular benchmarking platform.

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE with the model number RMX3850 has been listed on the TENAA certification website, which shows the design of the handset, according to a MySmartPrice report. The design appears similar to the ones that leaked previously. The front panel is seen with a curved display and the right edge appears to hold the power button and volume rockers.

realme gt neo 6 se tenaa Realme GT Neo 6 SE

Realme GT Neo 6 SE design as seen on TENAA site
Photo Credit: MySmartPrice

Seen in a dark grey/black shade, the dual rear camera and the LED flash units of the Realme GT Neo 6 SE are placed within three circular slots arranged in a triangular manner. These are placed in the top left corner of the back panel within a rectangular camera module spanning edge to edge, in a slightly darker shade.

The aforementioned report also mentioned that the Realme GT Neo 6 SE with the model number RMX3850 appeared on the Geekbench listing. The phone was seen with Android 14-based UI, an octa-core chipset paired with an Adreno 732 GPU and 16GB of RAM. It scored 1,389 and 3,960 points in the single-core and multi-core benchmarking tests, respectively. 

The Realme GT Neo 6 SE has previously been confirmed to feature a Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC and a customised 1.5K 8T LTPO OLED BOE display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 6,000 nits of local peak brightness level. It has previously been tipped to be backed with a 5,500mAh battery with 100W wired fast charging support.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme GT Neo 6 SE, Realme GT Neo 6 SE launch, Realme GT Neo 6 SE Specifications, Realme GT Neo 6 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
WhatsApp's Chat Lock Feature Might Soon Extend to Linked Devices
Biktub, Thailand’s Biggest Crypto Exchange, Hiring Advisers for 2025 IPO

Related Stories

Realme GT Neo 6 SE TENAA Listing Shows Design; Model Spotted on Geekbench
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 3 Price in India, Chipset Details Leaked
  2. Motorola Edge 50 Pro European Price Leaked Ahead of India Debut
  3. OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review
  4. Poco Announces HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See Eligible Phones
  5. Redmi Turbo 3 to Launch in April With Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC
  6. OnePlus Nord CE 4 With Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC Goes Official
  7. iPhone SE 4 Leaked Case Renders Suggest These Design Changes
  8. Realme 12+: A Plus All Around
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Reportedly Working on a Super App for Financial Services
  2. Vivo X Fold 3 Series, Vivo X100 Series Confirmed to Support 5.5G Networks
  3. Meta Collaborates With PTI to Expand Its Third-Party Fact-Checking Programme in India
  4. Biktub, Thailand’s Biggest Crypto Exchange, Hiring Advisers for 2025 IPO
  5. Realme GT Neo 6 SE TENAA Listing Shows Design; Model Spotted on Geekbench
  6. WhatsApp's Chat Lock Feature Might Soon Extend to Linked Devices
  7. Poco Announces Xiaomi HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See List of Eligible Phones
  8. Google Podcasts App Shutting Down On April 2, Users Asked to Move to YouTube Music
  9. Crypto Bull Run Spikes Number of Web3-Focussed Funds as Startups Swarm for Funding, Guidance
  10. Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »