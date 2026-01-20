Technology News
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Full Specifications Including Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Leaked

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion tipped to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 20 January 2026 16:40 IST
Motorola Edge 60 Fusion has a 5,500mAh battery

Highlights
  • A leak may have revealed the specifications of Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
  • Motorola is expected to provide three years of OS upgrades for the phone
  • It is rumoured to feature a 50-megapoxel Sony LYTIA primary sensor
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion might be getting closer to launch, if a steady stream of new leaks is anything to go by. Ahead of the official announcement, full specifications of the phone have been leaked, leaving very little to the imagination. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is tipped to come in five colour options with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery. Motorola is expected to release the phone in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, alongside 256GB of built-in storage. The leak indicates the upcoming phone will retain the camera setup from the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, as well as its charging speed.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the possible specifications of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on X. The tipster states that the handset code-named 'Avenger' will be released in Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette colour options. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a shift from the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is said to boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display could feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating and offer 5200 nits peak brightness. The upcoming phone is tipped to be available in two RAM 8GB and 12GB, alongside 256GB storage as standard.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. For comparison, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion also has a similar primary rear camera and selfie shooter. Blass says the phone will feature a quad-curved front and nylon and linen-inspired rear panel.

Motorola is expected to provide three years of OS upgrades for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. It is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support. This would be a notable upgrade over the 5,500mAh battery available in the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Like its predecessor, the new model is tipped to offer IP68 and IP69 rated build and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is available in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Zephyr colour options.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, MotorolaaMotorola Edge 70 Fusion Specifications
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Top Deals on Canon, Fujifilm, Sony, and More Cameras During Amazon Great Republic Day Sale
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale: Top Deals on Laptops Under Rs. 1 Lakh
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

