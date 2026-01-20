Motorola Edge 70 Fusion might be getting closer to launch, if a steady stream of new leaks is anything to go by. Ahead of the official announcement, full specifications of the phone have been leaked, leaving very little to the imagination. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is tipped to come in five colour options with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. It is said to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery. Motorola is expected to release the phone in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, alongside 256GB of built-in storage. The leak indicates the upcoming phone will retain the camera setup from the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, as well as its charging speed.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) shared the possible specifications of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on X. The tipster states that the handset code-named 'Avenger' will be released in Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette colour options. It is tipped to run on a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a shift from the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which has a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 SoC under the hood.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is said to boast a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ support. The display could feature Corning Gorilla Glass 7i coating and offer 5200 nits peak brightness. The upcoming phone is tipped to be available in two RAM 8GB and 12GB, alongside 256GB storage as standard.

For optics, the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is rumoured to feature a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor and a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. For comparison, the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion also has a similar primary rear camera and selfie shooter. Blass says the phone will feature a quad-curved front and nylon and linen-inspired rear panel.

Motorola is expected to provide three years of OS upgrades for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. It is expected to pack a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support. This would be a notable upgrade over the 5,500mAh battery available in the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. Like its predecessor, the new model is tipped to offer IP68 and IP69 rated build and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Motorola Edge 60 Fusion was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option. It is available in Pantone Amazonite, Pantone Slipstream, and Pantone Zephyr colour options.