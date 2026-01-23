Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launch could be around the corner. After a detailed leak, the unannounced smartphone has now also appeared on Geekbench. The listing disclosed the performance capabilities of the upcoming Edge series phone. It confirms that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will feature a Snapdragon chipset and run the latest Android version. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It is likely to come in five colour options with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on the Geekbench website. The screenshots of the listing show 1,215 points in the single core test and 3,186 points in the multi core test. The entry suggests that it runs on Android 16 and gets 11.14GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB.

The listing suggests that an octa-core chipset with a prime CPU core of 2.71GHz will power the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The CPU has three cores capped at 2.40GHz and four cores clocked at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds suggest the presence of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. A recent leak claimed that the handset will ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Motorola has yet to announce the arrival of the Edge 70 Fusion, but a recent leak disclosed all specifications of the device. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, alongside 256GB storage.

On the back, the Motorola Edge 70 is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor. It is likely to offer a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support. The phone may have an IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola is expected to offer three years of OS upgrades for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. It could feature MIL-STD-810H certification. It is said to be available in Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette colour options. The phone could succeed the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.