Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Runs Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip, Performance Capabilities Revealed

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was previously rumoured to ship with Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 23 January 2026 18:23 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Runs Geekbench With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip, Performance Capabilities Revealed

Motorola Edge 70 is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has now also appeared on Geekbench
  • It is likely to come with 12GB RAM
  • Motorola is expected to offer three years of OS upgrades for this model
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion launch could be around the corner. After a detailed leak, the unannounced smartphone has now also appeared on Geekbench. The listing disclosed the performance capabilities of the upcoming Edge series phone. It confirms that the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion will feature a Snapdragon chipset and run the latest Android version. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to succeed the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. It is likely to come in five colour options with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Key Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) spotted the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion on the Geekbench website. The screenshots of the listing show 1,215 points in the single core test and 3,186 points in the multi core test. The entry suggests that it runs on Android 16 and gets 11.14GB of RAM, which could be marketed as 12GB.

The listing suggests that an octa-core chipset with a prime CPU core of 2.71GHz will power the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The CPU has three cores capped at 2.40GHz and four cores clocked at 1.80GHz. These CPU speeds suggest the presence of the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. A recent leak claimed that the handset will ship with the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset.

Motorola has yet to announce the arrival of the Edge 70 Fusion, but a recent leak disclosed all specifications of the device. It is tipped to feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to be available in 8GB and 12GB RAM options, alongside 256GB storage.

On the back, the Motorola Edge 70 is rumoured to include a 50-megapixel Sony LYTIA primary sensor. It is likely to offer a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support. The phone may have an IP68 + IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.

Motorola is expected to offer three years of OS upgrades for the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. It could feature MIL-STD-810H certification. It is said to be available in Blue Surf, Country Air, Orient Blue, Sporting Green, and Silhouette colour options. The phone could succeed the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, which was launched last year with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

Motorola Edge 60 Fusion

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Slim and stylish IP69-rated design
  • Vibrant 120Hz display
  • Stereo speakers sound great
  • Good for mid-level gaming
  • Good primary camera
  • Charges up quickly
  • Expandable storage
  • Bad
  • Moto AI experience needs polish
  • Sluggish camera app needs work
Read detailed Motorola Edge 60 Fusion review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 13-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5500mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion specifications, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
