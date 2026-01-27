Technology News
English Edition
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design Renders Leaked Online; Minor Updates to Familiar Design Anticipated

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is tipped to be available in five colour options.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 January 2026 15:36 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion design revealed in new leak
  • It could run on Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to succeed the Edge 60 Fusion
The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to go official soon as a successor to last year's Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. While the key specifications of the upcoming phone recently surfaced online, another new leak now gives us a peek at its design. At first glance, the design appears largely similar to its predecessor, with a few tweaks. The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset. It could feature a 6.78-inch AMOLED display and a 7,000mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Design (Expected)

Ytechb.com has published design renders of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion. The renders show the unannounced Motorola handset in a Country Air (light blue) and Silhouette (black) shades with a curved display. Earlier leaks indicated that Motorola is likely to introduce the phone in three more shades: Blue Surf, Orient Blue, and Sporting Green.

motorola edge 70 fusion ytechb Motorola Edge 70 Fusion

Alleged Motorola Edge 70 Fusion
Photo Credit: Ytechb.com

 

The display of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion has thin bezels and a hole-punch cutout in the centre for the selfie shooter. The square-shaped camera unit appears to be placed in the upper-left corner of its rear panel, closely matching the design elements of the Edge 60 Fusion. The camera module appears to be distinct from the top and left edge (unlike the current model) and it houses three sensors and an LED flash.

The Motorola logo is seen placed at the centre of the rear panel. The back panel is seen to feature a textured pattern that appears to be inspired by nylon and linen.

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion: What We Know So Far

The launch date of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is presently unknown, but leaks related to the phone indicate that it might not be far off. The handset was recently spotted on the Geekbench website with 1,215 points in the single core test and 3,186 points in the multi core test.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is tipped to come with a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and 144Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset alongside up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The company is likely to provide three years of OS upgrades for this model.

The rear camera unit of the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is said to include a 50-megapixel Sony Lytia primary sensor. There could be a 32-megapixel front-facing camera. It is said to feature a 7,000mAh battery with 68W charging support. The phone may have an IP68 + IP69 rating for dust and water resistance and MIL-STD-810H certification.

The Motorola Edge 70 Fusion is expected to come with upgrades over the Motorola Edge 60 Fusion. The latter was released in India in 2025 with a price tag of Rs. 22,999 for the 8GB + 256GB option.

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Specifications, Motorola Edge 60 Fusion, Motorola
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
