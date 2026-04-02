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Motorola Edge 70 Series Said to Get Three New Pro Models; Motorola Razr 70 Colourways, Storage Leaked

Motorola has already launched the Edge 70, Edge 70 Fusions, and Edge 70 Fusions+.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 2 April 2026 10:58 IST
Motorola Edge 70 Series Said to Get Three New Pro Models; Motorola Razr 70 Colourways, Storage Leaked

Photo Credit: Motorola

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion features a 32-megapixel selfie camera

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ was recently launched in Brazil
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro has reportedly been codenamed Terrain
  • The company has yet to confirm the launch
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Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India last month as the second model in the smartphone maker's Edge 70 lineup. Later, the tech firm unveiled the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+, bringing the total number of models in the lineup to three, including the standard Motorola Edge 70. However, the tech firm could be planning to launch three more models as part of the Edge 70 family, a tipster claimed. Dubbed Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+, and Edge 70 Pro Lite, the three handsets are expected to arrive soon. Separately, the colour options and storage configurations of the rumoured clamshell foldable Motorola Razr 70 have surfaced online.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Series Tipped to Launch Soon

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has claimed that the smartphone maker is planning to launch three new smartphones as part of the Edge 70 lineup, which will be marketed as the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, and Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lite. The phones have reportedly been internally codenamed as Terrain, Terrain+, and Terrain Lite. If this is true, then the three handsets will join the recently launched Motorola Edge 70, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+, and Motorola Signature, which was earlier expected to be called Edge 70 Ultra.

This comes nearly a month after the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India on March 6 at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options arrived at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

While the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ is yet to debut in India, the handset was unveiled in select global markets on March 12 at starting price of BRL 2,969 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) Super HD AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 5,200mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 70 Colourways, Storage Options (Expected)

Separately, YTechB reports that the smartphone maker's rumoured clamshell foldable, which could be called the Motorola Razr 70, will be launched in three colourways, dubbed Pantone Hematite, Pantone Sparkling Green, and Pink. The handset is also expected to ship in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options, paired with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage configurations.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Motorola Razr 70 has been spotted on China's 3C certification database with the model number XT2657-2, hinting that the tech firm could unveil the clamshell foldable soon. However, the company has yet to confirm the launch of the foldable.

Motorola Edge 70

Motorola Edge 70

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Ultra-slim and lightweight
  • Excellent in-hand comfort
  • Vibrant 120Hz pOLED display
  • IP68 + IP69 durability
  • Bad
  • No case in box
  • Heats up under load
  • Cameras struggle in low light
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 512GB
Battery Capacity 4800mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 7s Gen 4
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 10-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 2772x1272 pixels
Motorola Signature

Motorola Signature

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Decent cameras
  • Top-notch performance
  • Clean user interface
  • Bad
  • Overheating issue
Read detailed Motorola Signature review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB, 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
Battery Capacity 5200mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lite, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus Launch, Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lite Launch, Motorola Edge 70, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Plus, Motorola Edge 70 Ultra, Motorola Signature, Motorola
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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