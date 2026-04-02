Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India last month as the second model in the smartphone maker's Edge 70 lineup. Later, the tech firm unveiled the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+, bringing the total number of models in the lineup to three, including the standard Motorola Edge 70. However, the tech firm could be planning to launch three more models as part of the Edge 70 family, a tipster claimed. Dubbed Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Edge 70 Pro+, and Edge 70 Pro Lite, the three handsets are expected to arrive soon. Separately, the colour options and storage configurations of the rumoured clamshell foldable Motorola Razr 70 have surfaced online.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro Series Tipped to Launch Soon

In a post on X, tipster Evan Blass (@evleaks) has claimed that the smartphone maker is planning to launch three new smartphones as part of the Edge 70 lineup, which will be marketed as the Motorola Edge 70 Pro, Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, and Motorola Edge 70 Pro Lite. The phones have reportedly been internally codenamed as Terrain, Terrain+, and Terrain Lite. If this is true, then the three handsets will join the recently launched Motorola Edge 70, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion, Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+, and Motorola Signature, which was earlier expected to be called Edge 70 Ultra.

Motorola going hard with the edge family this cycle. The full lineup looks like this:



Urus - edge 70 Ultra / Motorola Signature

Terrain+ - edge 70 Pro+

Terrain - edge 70 Pro

Terrain Lite - edge 70 Pro Lite

Avenger+ - edge 70 Fusion+

Avenger - edge 70 Fusion

Equator - edge 70 — Evan Blass (@evleaks) April 1, 2026

This comes nearly a month after the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion was launched in India on March 6 at a starting price of Rs. 26,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB options arrived at Rs. 29,999 and Rs. 32,999, respectively.

While the Motorola Edge 70 Fusion+ is yet to debut in India, the handset was unveiled in select global markets on March 12 at starting price of BRL 2,969 (roughly Rs. 52,900) for the sole variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It sports a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272×2,772 pixels) Super HD AMOLED display with up to 144Hz of refresh rate. It is powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, paired with a 5,200mAh battery.

Motorola Razr 70 Colourways, Storage Options (Expected)

Separately, YTechB reports that the smartphone maker's rumoured clamshell foldable, which could be called the Motorola Razr 70, will be launched in three colourways, dubbed Pantone Hematite, Pantone Sparkling Green, and Pink. The handset is also expected to ship in 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB RAM options, paired with 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of onboard storage configurations.

Recently, a report highlighted that the Motorola Razr 70 has been spotted on China's 3C certification database with the model number XT2657-2, hinting that the tech firm could unveil the clamshell foldable soon. However, the company has yet to confirm the launch of the foldable.