The Huawei Watch Buds 2 continues the company's 2-in-1 approach by combining a smartwatch with built-in wireless earphones. It features a titanium alloy body and a high-brightness LTPO AMOLED display. The device also introduces adaptive earbuds that can be used in either ear and supports audio controls directly from the wrist. Alongside entertainment features, Huawei has added a range of health and fitness tools, including heart monitoring, sleep tracking, and hyperglycaemia risk assessment. The wearable succeeds the Huawei Watch Buds, which were unveiled in 2023.

Huawei Watch Buds 2 Price, Availability

The Huawei Watch Buds 2 is priced at CNY 3,488 (roughly Rs. 47,600) for the Amber Brown and Obsidian Black shades, while the Titanium Silver variant costs CNY 3,988 (roughly Rs. 54,500). Pre-orders are currently live in China, and the device will go on sale starting April 25 via Huawei's online store, authorised retailers, and offline stores.

Huawei Watch Buds 2 Features, Specifications

The Huawei Watch Buds 2 sports a 1.5-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 466 × 466 resolution, 310ppi, and up to 3,000 nits peak brightness. It features built-in earphones with adaptive left-right switching and auricle-touch controls. The earbuds support call noise reduction for clearer voice pickup and deliver up to four hours of playback without noise cancellation and up to three hours with it enabled. They charge automatically when placed inside the watch.

Huawei also includes multiple sensors in the Watch Buds 2, such as a 6-axis inertial unit, an optical heart rate sensor, an ambient light sensor, a Hall sensor, a capacitive sensor, and a bone conduction sensor. Health features include heart monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking, HRV, emotional well-being insights, and hyperglycaemia risk assessment. It also supports AI-based sports analysis, multiple sports modes, and health summaries.

The Huawei Watch Buds 2 supports Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, and GNSS systems, including GPS, GLONASS, BeiDou, and Galileo. It is compatible with HarmonyOS, Android, and iOS devices. The earbuds include a microphone and speaker, while the watch itself does not.

Battery life on the Huawei Watch Buds 2 is claimed to last up to three days for the combined device. The earbuds offer up to four hours of playback on a single charge. The watch and earbuds take around 100 minutes to fully charge and support wireless charging, with the earbuds charging inside the case.

The Huawei Watch Buds 2 measures 47×47×14.69mm and weighs about 54.5g, while each earbud weighs around 4g. It features an aerospace-grade titanium alloy front case and a fibre-reinforced composite back. Strap options include leather, fluoropolymer composite bands, and a titanium strap. It also comes with an IP54 dust and splash resistance rating for earbuds.