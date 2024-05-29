Motorola Razr 50 is reportedly in the works and is expected to go official in June as a successor to Motorola Razr 40. Last year's model launched with a midrange Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset, but now Motorola is rumoured to be turning to Mediatek for the chipset. The phone has surfaced on the Geekbench benchmarking site, suggesting details about its chipset. The listing also shows Android 14 operating system and 8GB RAM on the Motorola Razr 50.

On Tuesday (May 28), the Motorola Razr 50 popped up on the Geekbench platform, hinting at its existence and moniker. The listing shows 2,751 points in multi-core testing and 1,033 points in single-core testing. As per the listing, the handset could get 7.21GB of RAM, this could get translated to 8GB on paper. It is shown to be running Android 14.

Further, as per the listing, an octa-core chipset codenamed 'aito' with a base frequency of 2.00GHz will power the phone. It shows four prime CPU cores with a maximum clock speed of 2.50GHz and four cores with a clock speed of 2.00GHz. These CPU speeds and codenames could be associated with the MediaTek Dimensity 7300X SoC.

Motorola Razr 50 is tipped to come with a price tag of $699 (roughly Rs. 58,000) in the US. It could go official in June alongside the Motorola Razr 50 Ultra. It is speculated to launch with the Motorola Razr 2024 moniker in the US and Canada.

As per an alleged TENAA listing, the Motorola Razr 50 will feature a 3.6-inch OLED cover display and a 6.9-inch OLED full-HD+ (1,080x2,640 pixels) inner screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It is said to feature a dual camera setup, comprising a 50-megapixel primary shooter and a 13-megapixel secondary camera. It is likely to get a 32-megapixel selfie sensor on the inner screen and a 3,950mAh battery.

