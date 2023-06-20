Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G have recently appeared on the Bluetooth SIG database revealing some of the key specifications of these new G-series smartphones. As per the listing, the phones will support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. Both smartphones will reportedly ship with an LCD display with HD+ resolution and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. However, Nokia is yet to officially reveal the specifications and launch timeline of both smartphones. Recently, the Nokia C300 was launched in the US in the entry-level segment alongside the Nokia C110.

Tipster Mukul Sharma (Twitter @Stufflistings) has shared the expected specifications details of the purported Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G. The phones were spotted on the Bluetooth SIG database with model numbers TA-1591/ TA-1581 and TA-1573. Both smartphones will reportedly carry similar specifications including a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1,612 pixels) LCD display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a waterdrop-style notch, and up to 560 nits of peak brightness.

Additionally, the phones are also tipped to feature Gorilla Glass 3 protection. They are expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 480 Plus 5G SoC under the hood. The Nokia G42 5G and Nokia G310 5G will run on Android 13 OS out-of-the-box, the tipster suggests.

Apart from these, the listing also reveals that the upcoming Nokia G-series phones will support Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity. As previously mentioned, the company is yet to officially reveal details of both smartphones, including pricing and availability.

Earlier this month, Nokia launched two C-series smartphones in the US in the entry-level segment. The phones come preloaded with Android 12. The Nokia C300 sports a 6.52-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD display, while the Nokia C110 features a 6.3-inch HD+ (1560 x 720 pixels) LCD screen. Meanwhile, the Nokia C300 and Nokia C110 are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and MediaTek Helio P22 SoCs, respectively.

