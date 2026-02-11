In recent weeks, reports have emerged that several smartphone brands are investing towards the development of 200-megapixel camera sensors for their future handsets. According to a seasoned tipster, a major smartphone manufacturer is testing not one, but two 200-megapixel rear cameras for use in its future flagship model. What sets the mystery handset apart is the inclusion of a 100-megapixel front-facing camera, which is believed to be an industry-first step.

Chinese Firm Could Be Working on Smartphone With High-Resolution Selfie Camera

Tipster Digital Chat Station (translated from Chinese) wrote about an upcoming flagship phone in a Weibo post. The handset is tipped to feature a 100-megapixel front-facing camera, which would be among the highest-resolution selfie sensors used in a mainstream smartphone.

It is expected to use a custom small pixel sensor. High-resolution front cameras are typically paired with pixel-binning technology, allowing them to combine multiple pixels into one for improved light capture and better low-light performance, while managing space constraints.

However, it's worth noting that the tipster claims that the sensor remains in early testing, and there is a possibility of a change in hardware closer to the mystery phone's launch.

The purported phone is said to sport two 200-megapixel rear cameras. Their exact roles, however, have not been specified. In theory, a dual 200-megapixel configuration would allow the smartphone to retain high detail levels across multiple focal lengths, rather than relying heavily on digital cropping.

The leak does not mention additional rear cameras, but Ultra-branded flagships usually include at least one ultrawide sensor to complete the setup.

While the tipster did not specify the brand working on such a handset, comments on the post hint towards it being an Oppo smartphone. Per previous reports, Oppo is developing two smartphones with dual 200-megapixel rear cameras — Oppo Find X9s and Oppo Find X10 Pro, although details about their front-facing cameras remain under wraps.

Alternatively, it could reference Xiaomi, too.

The brand was recently reported to be testing two 200-megapixel camera sensors, which may be used on a compact 6.3-inch flagship. While the handset was not specifically named, it is believed to be the Xiaomi 18 Pro. One sensor may serve as the primary wide camera on the Xiaomi 18 Pro, while the second 200-megapixel camera could be used for telephoto or periscope telephoto zoom photography.