Nothing released a video on Thursday featuring founder and CEO Carl Pei, outlining the company's plans for 2026. The discussion covers product strategy and retail expansion for this year. It also includes confirmation of leadership changes and infrastructure plans. Pei also discusses the pricing pressures of the market in the video. He claimed that Nothing has moved beyond its initial build phase and is now entering phase two. The focus is said to be on maturing the UK-based technology firm, scaling products and operating differently from the wider industry.

In the video, Pei confirmed that Nothing will not launch a new flagship smartphone in 2026, with the Nothing Phone 3 remaining the company's flagship model throughout the year. He said that Nothing will not launch a new flagship every year and wants each upgrade to be meaningful rather than follow industry schedules.

Despite dropping plans for a new flagship, Nothing will update its mid-range lineup with the Nothing Phone 4a, which has recently appeared on some certification sites. Pei said it will be a full upgrade over the Phone 3a series, with improvements to design, materials, display, camera, and performance, along with bolder colour experimentation that stays true to the brand.

Pei also said Nothing will double down on the over-ear headphone category in 2026. He noted that the Nothing Headphone 1 performed better than expected and won multiple awards, making audio a key growth area for the company going forward.

On software, Pei highlighted updates to Nothing OS 4.0 and spoke about the company's work on Essential apps. He said the feature will allow users to create apps and widgets by describing what they want, without traditional coding. Essential apps are currently in alpha, will move to beta soon, and will initially be exclusive to Phone 3, according to the company executive.

Nothing to Raise Smartphone Prices Amidst Ongoing Memory Shortage

Speaking of rising component costs, Pei noted that RAM prices have surged due to AI demand, making costs volatile across smartphones and other electronics. He said brands must either raise prices or cut specifications, and confirmed that Nothing will likely increase smartphone prices, with UFS 3.1 storage cost adding further pressure. He expects high RAM prices to continue through 2026 and beyond.

Pei also confirmed the appointment of Charlie Smith as Nothing's new Chief Brand Officer, who previously served as chief marketing officer at Loewe.

Nothing's New London Headquarters, Upcoming Bengaluru Store

In the video, it was also revealed that Nothing is opening a new global headquarters in London, located in a building previously used by Heatherwick Studio. The company expects to move into the space in the first quarter of 2026. Pei said the new headquarters will form the foundation of a campus-style setup in the King's Cross area.

Pei added that Nothing's second physical store will open in Bengaluru, India, on February 14. He said the company plans to expand further with stores in Tokyo and the US. He described retail locations as important physical spaces for expressing the brand and hosting events, not just for selling products.

Reflecting on 2025, Pei said it was a significant year for the company. Nothing crossed one billion dollars in lifetime sales, raised 200 million dollars in funding, achieved unicorn status, and expanded its community investor base to around 11,000 people. He also highlighted the reception of the Phone 3a series and the company's first large-scale product event in London, which included the launch of Phone 3 and Headphone 1. Pei concluded by saying 2026 will be a year of acceleration for Nothing, with more announcements planned in the coming months.