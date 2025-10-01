Nothing on Tuesday announced its first step towards an AI-native operating system. The Carl Pei-led company introduced Essential — a vibe coding suite of applications aimed at artificial intelligence (AI) focussed devices. The company will allow users to create their own Essential apps using natural language commands, which will be available via a new community-driven app store called Playground. The existing Essential Space app has also been further enhanced with the introduction of Essential Memory.

Nothing Will Also Let Users Share Essential Apps

In a community post, Nothing said that its new suite uses AI to instantly generate Essential apps that can be added to the home screen. These apps are aimed at building a “hyper personalised” smartphone experience, where the phone can shape itself around the user's personality.

Essential appears to be Nothing's iteration of a vibe coding platform, where large language models (LLMs) generate most of the code from natural language prompts. Creators can enter text-based commands, and the AI will generate an application or a program. They can then accept the AI-generated suggestions and provide iterative and conversational feedback to fine-tune it.

For example, users can ask the AI suite to capture the receipts from the camera roll and export a finance-ready PDF regularly. Or, generate a mood tracker that automatically syncs with a music playlist. These, and many other Essential apps can be created by users by simply describing what kind of application they require, as per the company.

Nothing said that Essential apps are designed to be lightweight and efficient. There is a temporary limit on how many such apps can be used with the upcoming Nothing OS 4. On the flagship Nothing Phone 3, users can create up to six widgets. Other models support up to two.

Essential apps are currently in alpha stage and there is a waitlist for early access. In addition to creating their own apps, Nothing users can also create apps to share with the community or download existing ones generated by others. This is possible through a new community-driven hub called Playground.

Essential's Playground is a community-driven hub, says Nothing

Photo Credit: Nothing

As per the company, this space is not bound by the same restrictions as traditional app stores, and users are free to contribute and download creations by the community. They can explore Essential apps, Glyph Toys, Camera Presets, and EQ profiles. While downloading is straightforward, users will need to apply for creation permission on the Nothing website if they wish to contribute to the storefront with Essential apps of their own.

Nothing added that Essential marks its first step towards an AI-native OS, by turning foundational AI into hyper-personalised experiences that help in daily life.

Memory Feature Enhances Essential Space

With the Nothing Phone 3a series, the UK-based company introduced Essential Space. It serves as a one-stop solution to gather all sorts of data, such as screenshots, photos, and voice notes, and recall them using AI. Nothing is now adding a new feature to this, dubbed Essential Memory.

As per the brand, it collates information by learning the user's habits and surfaces forgotten details when most required. Nothing emphasised that the data is stored locally on-device unless chosen otherwise, and it will provide transparency for tasks that rely on the cloud.