Nothing Phone 2 Purportedly Bags BIS Certification, Hinting at Imminent Launch in India

Nothing Phone 2 was spotted by a tipster on the BIS website with model number AIN065.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 27 March 2023 11:20 IST
Nothing Phone 1 (pictured) features a 120Hz refresh rate display

Nothing Phone 2 could debut in the Indian market soon. While details of the upcoming handset are yet to be officially announced, it has purportedly bagged a certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), hinting at its imminent arrival. The product portfolio of Nothing currently includes the Nothing Phone 1, Nothing Ear 1, Nothing Ear Stick and the recently launched Nothing Ear 2. The Nothing Phone 2 is expected to come as the successor to the Nothing Phone 1 that was unveiled in July last year. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. 

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) tweeted screenshots of the purported listing of Nothing Phone 2 on the BIS website. As per the leaked information, the handset carrying model number AIN065 has bagged approval from BIS. It does not reveal any specifications of the handset. However, there is no clarity on when the smartphone will launch in India. Nothing has not yet announced any details regarding the launch of Nothing Phone 2.

Carl Pei, CEO and founder of Nothing, revealed at MWC 2023 that the Nothing Phone 2 would be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Series processor. Meanwhile, a Qualcomm executive accidentally revealed that the phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. It is tipped to feature an AMOLED panel with a 120Hz maximum refresh rate. The handset could be offered in a 12GB RAM variant with 256GB of internal storage. It is also expected to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Nothing Phone 2 is expected to debut with upgrades over the Nothing Phone 1. The latter was unveiled in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 32,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Nothing later increased the price by Rs. 1,000 in August.

The Nothing Phone 1 features a display with a 120Hz refresh rate display and the handset is equipped with a 50-megapixel dual-camera setup. A 16-megapixel selfie sensor and a maximum of 256GB of inbuilt storage are the other key specifications of the device. It is powered by a Snapdragon 778G+ SoC paired with up to 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM. It is backed by a 4,500mAh battery with support for 33W wired charging, 15W Qi wireless charging, and 5W reverse charging.

Nithya P Nair
