Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon

Nothing announced that their Nothing Phone 1 will be one of the first smartphones to get early access to the Android 14 Beta 1. Currently, the beta is only available on Google Pixel phones, therefore, it will also be among the first non-Google handsets to get the update. Nothing released its Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update in February earlier this year and the Nothing Phone 1 model is currently running on a Nothing OS 1.5.3 update that was released in March.

The company added that Google has been an early supporter of the brand and that both companies will work together to ensure a smooth experience for its users. Nothing has not yet detailed the timeline for the rollout of this update, but has confirmed that it will be released soon.

Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, also confirmed the news on Twitter. "Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023," he wrote.

Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AiZ6ptMtpA — Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2023

Google, on the other hand, is hosting its annual Google I/O event on May 10 this year. In keeping up with the tradition of previous launches, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is expected to unveil Android 14 during this event.

Meanwhile, Nothing is expected to launch its second-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, soon. The phone has recently been spotted on several certification sites hinting at its imminent launch. Recently, the model has obtained Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, confirming that the India launch of the phone is also expected soon.

Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022 in India at a price of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The high-end option, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage was marked at Rs. 38,999 at launch. It is offered in two colour options - black and white.

