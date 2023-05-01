Technology News

Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon

Nothing Phone 2 has recently been spotted on certification sites.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 May 2023 16:09 IST
Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon

Photo Credit: Nothing

Nothing Phone 1 was launched in July 2022 in Black and White colour options

Highlights
  • Android 14 Beta 1 is only available now on Google Pixel phones
  • Google is expected to launch Android 14 on May 10
  • Nothing Phone 2 is expected to launch later this year

Nothing announced that their Nothing Phone 1 will be one of the first smartphones to get early access to the Android 14 Beta 1. Currently, the beta is only available on Google Pixel phones, therefore, it will also be among the first non-Google handsets to get the update. Nothing released its Android 13-based Nothing OS 1.5 update in February earlier this year and the Nothing Phone 1 model is currently running on a Nothing OS 1.5.3 update that was released in March.

The company added that Google has been an early supporter of the brand and that both companies will work together to ensure a smooth experience for its users. Nothing has not yet detailed the timeline for the rollout of this update, but has confirmed that it will be released soon.

Nothing CEO, Carl Pei, also confirmed the news on Twitter. "Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023," he wrote.

Early access to Android 14 Beta 1 just dropped. Thanks @Android and @Google, very excited about what Nothing has coming in 2023. pic.twitter.com/AiZ6ptMtpA

— Carl Pei (@getpeid) April 28, 2023

Google, on the other hand, is hosting its annual Google I/O event on May 10 this year. In keeping up with the tradition of previous launches, the Mountain View, California-based tech giant is expected to unveil Android 14 during this event.

Meanwhile, Nothing is expected to launch its second-ever smartphone, the Nothing Phone 2, soon. The phone has recently been spotted on several certification sites hinting at its imminent launch. Recently, the model has obtained Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification, confirming that the India launch of the phone is also expected soon.

Nothing Phone 1 launched in July 2022 in India at a price of Rs. 32,999 for the 8GB + 128GB variant and Rs. 35,999 for the 8GB + 256GB variant. The high-end option, with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage was marked at Rs. 38,999 at launch. It is offered in two colour options - black and white.

Xiaomi launched its camera focussed flagship Xiaomi 13 Ultra smartphone, while Apple opened it's first stores in India this week. We discuss these developments, as well as other reports on smartphone-related rumours and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Nothing Phone 1

Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality, unique design
  • Vivid 120Hz OLED display
  • Wireless charging and IP53 rating
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software, snappy performance
  • Very good primary camera
  • Bad
  • Secondary cameras struggle in low light
  • No bundled charger
Read detailed Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 4500mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 1, Nothing, Android 14, Android 14 Beta, Android 14 Beta 1
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India Drops to Rs. 19,999 Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Details
IIT-Mandi Startup Develops AI-Based Medical Imaging Solution to Detect Respiratory, Genetic Disorders

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video and Official Images Leak: Details Here
  2. Redmi Note 12R Pro 5G With 33W Fast Charging Reportedly Launched: Details
  3. Amazon Great Summer Sale May 2023: Everything You Need to Know
  4. Vivo X90 Pro: Powerful Hardware, but Is It Worth the Price?
  5. Garmin Forerunner 965, 265 Smartwatches Launched in India: Check Details
  6. PS Plus Extra, Deluxe are up to 40 Percent Off for 3, 12-month plans
  7. Google Pixel 7a Full Specifications Tipped Ahead of Launch: See Here
  8. Realme 11 Pro 5G With Textured Back, Curved Display Arrives on This Date
  9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G Review: Checks All the Boxes but at What Cost?
  10. Vivo X90 Pro Review: Meeting Expectations?
#Latest Stories
  1. Nothing Phone 1 to Get Android 14 Beta 1 Early Access Soon
  2. Realme GT Neo 3T Price in India Drops to Rs. 19,999 Ahead of Flipkart Big Saving Days Sale 2023: Details
  3. IIT-Mandi Startup Develops AI-Based Medical Imaging Solution to Detect Respiratory, Genetic Disorders
  4. Bitcoin Mining Chip From Twitter Co-Founder Jack Dorsey Enters Prototype Stage: Details
  5. Garmin Forerunner 965, Forerunner 265 With Up to 31 Days Battery Life Launched in India: Price, Speciifcations
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5 Leaked Artist Renders Suggest Minor Design Changes
  7. Byju CEO Assures Compliance Over Suspected Breaches of Forex Laws in Internal Memo After ED Raids
  8. Motorola Edge 40 Promotional Video Leaks; Official Images Reveal Key Specifications, Design
  9. Apple's watchOS 10 Update to Introduce Widget-Focussed Interface Similar to Siri Watch Face: Mark Gurman
  10. Respawn Issues Apology for Star Wars Jedi: Survivor PC Performance Woes
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.