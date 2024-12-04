Technology News
English Edition

Upcoming Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Model Numbers Leaked

Nothing Phone 3a is expected to come with codename asteroids.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 December 2024 13:33 IST
Upcoming Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Model Numbers Leaked

Nothing Phone 2a Plus run on MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro SoC

Highlights
  • New phones are likely to go official in the first half of next year
  • Nothing Phone 3a is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset
  • Nothing Phone 3a series is speculated to ship with Android 15
Advertisement

Nothing is gearing up to introduce Nothing Phone 3 next year as a successor to Phone 2. The launch details of the upcoming smartphone are still under wraps, meanwhile, three mysterious Nothing smartphones have allegedly been spotted in the IMEI database recently. The listing shows the model numbers of the phones and hints at their codenames. The purported Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Plus, and CMF Phone 2 are said to be in the works as a successor to Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1.

As per a report by SmartPrix, three unannounced Nothing smartphones appeared on the IMEI database with model numbers A001, A059 and A059P. Based on past naming patterns, the model number A059 is expected to belong to the Nothing Phone 3a, while A059P could refer to the Nothing Phone 3a Plus. The “P” suffix could point to the Plus variant in Nothing's nomenclature.

The report states that model number A001 could be associated with CMF Phone 2. The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to come with codename asteroids. While the Phone 3a Plus and CMF Phone 2 are said to have codename asteroids_plus and galaga, respectively.

Nothing Phone 3a Could Run on Snapdragon Chipset

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This would be a notable shift from Nothing Phone 2a's MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. It recently popped up on the Geekbench database with 1,149 and 2,813 points on the single-core and multi-core tests.

Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Plus is also rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a significant upgrade from the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro used in the previous Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing Phone 3a series is speculated to ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 user interface. They are likely to go official in the first half of next year. Until Nothing provides an official confirmation, take this information with a grain of salt.

 

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

CMF by Nothing Phone 1

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Swappable rear panel
  • Vibrant 120Hz AMOLED display
  • Good performance
  • Clean User Interface
  • Bad
  • No charger in the box
  • No stereo speakers
  • No dedicated wide-angle or telephoto lens
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 1 review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a Plus

Nothing Phone 2a Plus

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • Fast wired charging
  • Good battery life
  • Capable cameras
  • No Bloatware
  • Bad
  • Limited IP rating
  • No charger in the box
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a Plus review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Nothing Phone 2a

Nothing Phone 2a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique design stands out
  • Bright and vivid display with 120Hz refresh rate
  • No Bloatware, no Ads
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Plastic build
  • Slow storage
Read detailed Nothing Phone 2a review
Display 6.70-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2412 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing phone 3, Nothing, CMF Phone 2
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset, 10,200mAh Battery Launched
FromSoftware Has No Plans for Elden Ring 2, but Has Multiple Projects in Development, Says Hidetaka Miyazaki
Upcoming Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on IMEI Website, Model Numbers Leaked
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Lenovo Yoga Pad Pro AI (2024) With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 Chipset Launched
  2. Red Magic 10 Pro Launched Globally With These Features
  3. New Malayalam OTT Releases: Bougainvillea, Kishkindha Kaandam, and More
  4. Three New Nothing Phones Allegedly Spotted on the IMEI Website
  5. You Can Win an Apple Watch If You Walk 15,000 Steps Daily: Here's How
  6. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Date Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Launches Automated Reasoning Checks in Preview to Combat AI Hallucinations
  2. Realme Neo 7 With 6.78-Inch Display, 50-Megapixel Camera Spotted on MIIT; Teased to Get Dimensity 9300+ SoC
  3. India Blockchain Week Returns to Bengaluru, Sparks Dialogue on Security Gaps and Self Custody
  4. Apple Music Replay 2024 With Expanded Listening Insights Rolls Out Before Spotify Wrapped
  5. 5,000-Year-Old Relics Discovered in Iraq Suggest a Mysterious Early Government Collapse
  6. ViewSonic Gaming Monitor With 4K OLED Display, 520Hz Refresh Rate to Launch in India Soon
  7. OpenAI Reportedly Considering Showing Ads on ChatGPT in a Bid to Boost Revenue
  8. Poco M7 Pro 5G, Poco C75 5G India Launch Set for December 17; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  9. Dark Matter Could Be Linked to a ‘Dark Big Bang’, New Study Suggests
  10. Asteroid Detected Hours Before Earth Impact, Creates Fireball Over Siberia
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »