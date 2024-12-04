Nothing is gearing up to introduce Nothing Phone 3 next year as a successor to Phone 2. The launch details of the upcoming smartphone are still under wraps, meanwhile, three mysterious Nothing smartphones have allegedly been spotted in the IMEI database recently. The listing shows the model numbers of the phones and hints at their codenames. The purported Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Plus, and CMF Phone 2 are said to be in the works as a successor to Phone 2a, Phone 2a Plus, and CMF Phone 1.

As per a report by SmartPrix, three unannounced Nothing smartphones appeared on the IMEI database with model numbers A001, A059 and A059P. Based on past naming patterns, the model number A059 is expected to belong to the Nothing Phone 3a, while A059P could refer to the Nothing Phone 3a Plus. The “P” suffix could point to the Plus variant in Nothing's nomenclature.

The report states that model number A001 could be associated with CMF Phone 2. The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to come with codename asteroids. While the Phone 3a Plus and CMF Phone 2 are said to have codename asteroids_plus and galaga, respectively.

Nothing Phone 3a Could Run on Snapdragon Chipset

The Nothing Phone 3a is expected to run on the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset. This would be a notable shift from Nothing Phone 2a's MediaTek Dimensity 7200 Pro chipset. It recently popped up on the Geekbench database with 1,149 and 2,813 points on the single-core and multi-core tests.

Meanwhile, the Phone 3a Plus is also rumoured to come with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 chipset, marking a significant upgrade from the MediaTek Dimensity 7350 Pro used in the previous Phone 2a Plus.

Nothing Phone 3a series is speculated to ship with Android 15-based Nothing OS 3.1 user interface. They are likely to go official in the first half of next year. Until Nothing provides an official confirmation, take this information with a grain of salt.