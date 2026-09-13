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Best AMOLED Display Phones Under Rs. 50,000: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and More

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 1.5K resolution Extreme AMOLED display.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 13 September 2026 10:00 IST
Best AMOLED Display Phones Under Rs. 50,000: Motorola Edge 70 Pro+, Nothing Phone (4a) Pro and More

Here's the list of the best AMOLED display phones under Rs. 50,000

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Highlights
  • Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ was recently launched in India
  • Nothing Phone (4a) Pro sports a 6.83-inch display
  • Realme P4s 5G boasts the Samsung M14 AMOLED panel
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Smartphones in the higher-end and mid-range price segment are usually equipped with AMOLED [Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode] displays. Compared to LCD touchscreens, AMOLED displays are known to offer superior image quality, deeper contrast, and enhanced energy efficiency, which are enabled by the LEDs in the portion turning off or becomes notably dim. In India, there are plenty of options available in the mid-range price bracket, letting you experience a better viewing experience. Motorola, Nothing, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO recently launched their phones in India with AMOLED displays under Rs. 50,000.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone with an AMOLED display and have a budget of about Rs. 50,000, we have prepared a list of the best AMOLED display phones in India to help you make an informed buying decision.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, which offers 450 ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ support, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Water Touch for better touch response when using the phone with wet or damp fingers. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC, paired with a 6,500mAh battery.

motorola edge 70 pro plus review large 10

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, while offering up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, a 2,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Moreover, the handset packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

nothing phone 4a pro display gadgets 360

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available for purchase in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

Realme P4s 5G

The Realme P4s 5G sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with Samsung M14 luminescent material, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 3,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset powers the recently launched smartphone. On top of this, the Realme P4s 5G is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery.

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Realme P4s 5G Price in India

Realme P4s 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is offered in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey colour options.

Vivo S2

The Vivo S2 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, offering with the VM9 light-emitting material, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 449 ppi pixel density. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset powers the new Vivo S series smartphone, along with a 7,050mAh battery, while offering support for 44W wired fast charging.

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Vivo S2 Price in India

Vivo S2 price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option. The phone is on sale in India in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White colour options.

iQOO Z11

The iQOO Z11 is also equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) brightness, along with SGS Low Blue Light, Low Flicker, and Five-Star Sunlight Display certifications. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. It gets the same 7,050mAh battery and 44W wired fast charging support as the Vivo S2.

iqoo z11 review ndtv display

iQOO Z11 Price in India

iQOO Z11 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is offered in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colourways.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the largest display size in this list?

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, iQOO Z11 5G, and Vivo S2 feature the largest 6.83-inch AMOLED display in this list.

2. Which smartphone offers the best AMOLED display for the lowest price in this list?

The Realme P4s 5G is priced in India at Rs. 34,999 and offers Samsung's M14 AMOLED panel, making it one of the most value for money phone in the list.

3. Which handset packs the largest battery in this list?

The Realme P4s 5G is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

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Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Decent performance
  • Smooth display
  • Decent daytime camera performance
  • Minimal thermal throttling even after hours of gaming
  • Near-vanilla Android experience
  • Bad
  • Sub-par battery life
  • Charging slower than the competition
  • Same design as budget Motorola phones
  • Lower price-to-performance ratio
Read detailed Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ review
Display 6.80-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Nothing Phone 4a Pro

Nothing Phone 4a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Unique and stylish metal unibody design
  • Glyph Matrix is useful
  • Nothing OS is fun and unique
  • Impressive telephoto camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Display does not refresh at 144Hz
  • Lacks HDR support in OTT apps
  • Average ultrawide camera
Read detailed Nothing Phone 4a Pro review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 4
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5400mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x1800 pixels
Realme P4s 5G

Realme P4s 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Innovative design and a distinct look
  • Great in-hand feel
  • Impressive display quality
  • Adequate performance for a mid-range phone
  • Good daytime and low-light camera performance
  • Bad
  • UI stutters in specific situations
  • Heating around camera module under stress
  • Feels quite heavy
  • Battery life could have been better
Read detailed Realme P4s 5G review
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1272x2772 pixels
Vivo S2

Vivo S2

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great standby battery life
  • Impressive viewing angles
  • Decent night-time photography
  • Lag-free UI
  • Marble-like finish on the rear panel looks good
  • Bad
  • Tends to capture softer images in daylight
  • Lack of a telephoto camera
  • Sub-par fingerprint scanner response
Read detailed Vivo S2 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
iQOO Z11

iQOO Z11

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent AMOLED display
  • Smooth everyday performance
  • Great battery life and optimisation
  • Interesting Aurora Green colourway
  • Bad
  • Cameras are fairly average overall
  • Plastic rear does not feel premium
  • Slow in-display fingerprint sensor
  • Charging speeds could be better
Read detailed iQOO Z11 review
Display 6.83-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 6GB, 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 7050mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1260x2800 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Motorola Edge 70 Pro Plus, Nothing Phone 4a Pro, Realme P4s 5G, Vivo S2, iQOO Z11 5G, Motorola, Realme, Nothing, Vivo, iQOO, Best AMOLED Display Phones
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
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