Smartphones in the higher-end and mid-range price segment are usually equipped with AMOLED [Active-Matrix Organic Light-Emitting Diode] displays. Compared to LCD touchscreens, AMOLED displays are known to offer superior image quality, deeper contrast, and enhanced energy efficiency, which are enabled by the LEDs in the portion turning off or becomes notably dim. In India, there are plenty of options available in the mid-range price bracket, letting you experience a better viewing experience. Motorola, Nothing, Realme, Vivo, and iQOO recently launched their phones in India with AMOLED displays under Rs. 50,000.

If you are planning to buy a new smartphone with an AMOLED display and have a budget of about Rs. 50,000, we have prepared a list of the best AMOLED display phones in India to help you make an informed buying decision.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+

The Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ is equipped with a 6.8-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) Extreme AMOLED display, which offers 450 ppi pixel density, up to 144Hz of refresh rate, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, HDR10+ support, up to 5,200 nits peak brightness, 360Hz touch sampling rate, and Water Touch for better touch response when using the phone with wet or damp fingers. The handset is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 8500 Extreme SoC, paired with a 6,500mAh battery.

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ Price in India

Motorola Edge 70 Pro+ price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the 12GB + 256GB RAM and storage configuration. The phone is offered in Pantone Chicory Coffee, Pantone Stormy Sea, and Pantone Zinfandel colourways.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro

The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro boasts a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) AMOLED display that refreshes at up to 144Hz, while offering up to 5,000 nits peak brightness, a 2,500Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, 2,160Hz PWM dimming, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset. Moreover, the handset packs a 5,400mAh battery with support for 50W wired fast charging.

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro Price in India

Nothing Phone (4a) Pro price in India starts at Rs. 49,999 for the base 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configuration. The handset is available for purchase in Black, Pink, and Silver colour options.

Realme P4s 5G

The Realme P4s 5G sports a 6.78-inch 1.5K (1,272 x 2,772 pixels) AMOLED display, with Samsung M14 luminescent material, up to a 144Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, 3,000Hz instantaneous touch sampling rate, HDR10+, and up to 6,500 nits peak brightness. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Ultra chipset powers the recently launched smartphone. On top of this, the Realme P4s 5G is equipped with an 8,000mAh battery.

Realme P4s 5G Price in India

Realme P4s 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the variant offering 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The phone is offered in Electric Cyan and Titanium Grey colour options.

Vivo S2

The Vivo S2 features a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, offering with the VM9 light-emitting material, up to a 120Hz refresh rate, up to 3,000 nits of local peak brightness, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and 449 ppi pixel density. The octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7360 Turbo chipset powers the new Vivo S series smartphone, along with a 7,050mAh battery, while offering support for 44W wired fast charging.

Vivo S2 Price in India

Vivo S2 price in India starts at Rs. 39,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage option. The phone is on sale in India in Sapphire Blue, Regal Bronze, and Silk White colour options.

iQOO Z11

The iQOO Z11 is also equipped with a 6.83-inch 1.5K (1,260 x 2,800 pixels) 3D Curved AMOLED display, delivering up to a 144Hz refresh rate and up to 2,000 nits of High Brightness Mode (HBM) brightness, along with SGS Low Blue Light, Low Flicker, and Five-Star Sunlight Display certifications. The smartphone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 7500 Turbo chipset. It gets the same 7,050mAh battery and 44W wired fast charging support as the Vivo S2.

iQOO Z11 Price in India

iQOO Z11 5G price in India starts at Rs. 34,999 for the variant featuring 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. The handset is offered in Aurora Green and Celestial Blue colourways.

FAQs

1. Which phone has the largest display size in this list? The Nothing Phone (4a) Pro, iQOO Z11 5G, and Vivo S2 feature the largest 6.83-inch AMOLED display in this list. 2. Which smartphone offers the best AMOLED display for the lowest price in this list? The Realme P4s 5G is priced in India at Rs. 34,999 and offers Samsung's M14 AMOLED panel, making it one of the most value for money phone in the list. iPhone 18 Pro Storage Options: Which Variant Offers the Best Value?

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How to Port Your Mobile Number From One Network to Another 3. Which handset packs the largest battery in this list? The Realme P4s 5G is backed by an 8,000mAh battery, which is the largest in this list.

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