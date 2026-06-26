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Nothing Phone 4b Key Specifications Tipped; May Get 120Hz Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera

The Nothing Phone 4b could be backed by a battery with a capacity exceeding the 5,000mAh mark.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 26 June 2026 09:56 IST
Nothing Phone 4b Key Specifications Tipped; May Get 120Hz Screen, 50-Megapixel Camera

Photo Credit: Nothing

The upcoming handset was recently teased in a blue colourway

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Highlights
  • Nothing Phone 4b is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
  • A 50-megapixel primary sensor may headline the dual camera setup
  • Nothing is set to officially launch the smartphone on July 7
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Nothing Phone 4b is scheduled to launch as the first handset in the new “b” series next month. The company recently showcased the design of the phone, while also revealing a blue colourway. While details still remain under wraps, a tipster has leaked key specifications of the upcoming handset. It is tipped to sport a 6.7-inch 120Hz display. The Nothing Phone 4b could be powered by a 6-series processor from Qualcomm, backed by a battery with a capacity exceeding the 5,000mAh mark.

Nothing Phone 4b Specifications (Expected)

Tipster Yogesh Brar detailed key specifications of the Nothing Phone 4b in an X post. The handset could sport a 6.7-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, it may be powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC. This corroborates a recent Geekbench listing that suggested the upcoming handset would use the same chipset. The benchmark listing also hinted at 8GB of RAM and Android 16-based Nothing OS out of the box.

Nothing Phone 4B Discussion
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The tipster claims the Phone 4b will feature a 50-megapixel primary rear camera. While details about the secondary sensor remain under wraps, Nothing has already confirmed through official teasers that the handset will feature a dual-camera setup on the back. It is also said to pack a 5,400mAh battery.

The Nothing Phone 4b could be offered in two onboard storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. It is also expected to arrive in three colour options. While the tipster did not reveal the names of the finishes, Nothing has showcased the Phone in a light blue colourway across its promotional material, which suggests it will likely be among the launch colours.

In terms of design, Nothing has already confirmed that its upcoming handset does not feature the segmented Glyph Interface. Instead, it has a compact horizontal Glyph Bar positioned near the bottom of the camera island. The lighting element is expected to provide visual notifications, charging indicators, and app-specific alerts.

Meanwhile, the recent Geekbench listing of the upcoming Phone 4b carrying model number A005 suggested the handset could ship with an octa-core processor matching the Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 and 8GB of RAM. It showed a 1,088 single-core score and a 3,155 multi-core score on the hardware benchmarking platform.

Nothing is expected to reveal the remaining specifications, pricing, and availability of the Phone 4b at its launch event on July 7

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Further reading: Nothing Phone 4b, Nothing Phone 4b Design, Nothing Phone 4b Specifications, Nothing Phone 4b price in India
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
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