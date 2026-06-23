Nothing recently started teasing the launch of a new ‘B' series device. The Carl Pei-led company on Monday seemingly confirmed that the first device to launch as part of the new lineup will be the Nothing Phone 4b. Now, a Nothing executive has provided more details regarding the positioning of the upcoming ‘B' series, while also confirming the lineup will continue to carry Nothing's signature design philosophy. Separately, the exact launch date of the soon-to-be-launched Nothing Phone 4b has surfaced online, soon after the company teased the rear design of the handset. The Phone 4b will reportedly be launched early next month.

UPDATE: On Tuesday, Nothing confirmed that its new entry-level smartphone, the Nothing Phone 4b, will be launched in India on July 7 at 3:30 pm IST. The company has teased the handset to feature a pill-shaped rear camera module and an LED flash. The Phone 4b could also get a horizontal Glyph Bar interface on the back, similar to the one found on the Nothing Phone 4a.

Nothing's ‘b' Series Will Replace the ‘a' Lineup as the Firm's New Entry-Level Offering

On Monday, Nothing India Co-Founder and President, Akis Evangelidis, revealed in a post on X that the new ‘B' series will be positioned below the existing ‘A' series devices. The company executive said, “The B Series builds on the success of the A Series by expanding into a new segment, while maintaining a clear product hierarchy.”

Further explaining the rationale behind Nothing's naming system, Evangelidis said that the numbers represent the generation, while the letters at the end indicate the product segment. He said, “This avoids overusing suffixes and provides a clearer naming structure as the portfolio expands.”

This comes soon after the company started teasing the launch of a new ‘B' series device, later hinting that the upcoming device will be the Nothing Phone 4b. While not much is known about the handset, it is confirmed to go on sale in the country via Flipkart. It also appears with a single rear camera system, while sporting the brand's transparent rear panel, with exposed screws and other components. It is also shown to sport a flat back and rounded corners, similar to the higher-end Phone 4a series.

Nothing is launching the Phone (4b) on July 7



It's a budget phone with possibly a single camera pic.twitter.com/p6U62jCJhU — Noah Cat (@Cartidise) June 23, 2026

Separately, tipster Noah Cat (@Cartidise) posted a screenshot that suggests that the Nothing Phone 4b will be launched in India on July 7. The leaker claims that the new Nothing smartphone will be available for purchase in the country in at least two RAM and storage configurations. Moreover, the Nothing Phone 4b will reportedly be priced Rs. 3,000 to Rs. 5,000 lower than the higher-end Nothing Phone 4a.

For reference, the Nothing Phone 4a was launched in India on March 5, at a starting price of Rs. 31,999 for the 8GB + 128GB RAM and storage configurations. To recap, the handset sports a 6.78-inch (1,224×2,720 pixels) LTPS Flexible AMOLED display, with up to 120Hz refresh rate and up to 4,500 nits of peak brightness. Moreover, Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset powers the phone.